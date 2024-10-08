Torah scroll dedicated at Western Wall to honor October 7 victims and fallen soldiers

A special Torah scroll, written in memory of the victims of the October 7 massacre and the fallen soldiers of the Iron Swords War, was brought to the Western Wall in a dedication ceremony that took place last night and was followed by a mass Selichot event.

The Torah, a project initiated by Haim Taib, President and founder of the Menomadin Foundation, was completed during a special ceremony on the first anniversary of the tragic events.

The final letters were inscribed by significant figures, including Yaakov Argamani, father of Noa, who was rescued from Hamas captivity during Operation Arnon, alongside IDF soldiers wounded over the past year, and survivors of the Nova music festival.

The event also featured special Torah hakafot (processions) led by representatives from the Gaza border communities, families of hostages, and soldiers who fought in Gaza.

Unity, resilience after October 7

The scroll had traveled through key sites affected by the massacre, including the Nova Music Festival grounds and various towns in southern Israel. It was even carried during the 2024 March of the Living at Auschwitz.

"Since that bloody Sabbath,” Taib stated, “I saw destruction and despair transform into resilience and strength. I met ordinary civilians who became heroes.

A Torah scroll is not just a religious document- it is a symbol of unity and shared values that have accompanied the people of Israel and Jews around the world from generation to generation. It was written to convey and strengthen the message of the unity of the people of Israel."