Chabad announces building of 100 new centers in response to Rabbi Zvi Kogan killing

Chabad will open 100 new centers with locations including Portugal, France, and Russia in response to the kidnapping and murder of emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was found dead in the United Arab Emirates late last month.

The announcement of the new centers came at the end of the Shiva for Kogan.

In a release, Chabad said Keren Hashluchim will provide seed funding for 50 initial centers with an additional 50 to be announced in the coming months.

Centers will be opened in Algarve, Portugal; Andorra, France and Tatarstan, Russia, among other locations. Group photo of Chabad Shluchim. (credit: CHABAD)

'Strong positive action is the only response'

“When the most heinous evildoers want us to cower in fear, The Rebbe taught us that strong positive action is the only response," Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Shluchim and Keren Hashluchim, said in the release.

"By supporting new centers in locations near and far, we honor Rabbi Kogan's memory and fulfill the Rebbe's vision of transforming grief into action."