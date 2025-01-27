Rabbi Pinto: “The release of the hostages – a moral obligation and an essential step”

Against the backdrop of the recent hostage deal, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto expressed his opinion, calling to continue all efforts until the process is fully completed. “If there is an opportunity to save even one Jewish soul, there is no room for hesitation. We must act now,” he stated.

The Rabbi began his remarks by emphasizing the necessity of action: “We believe it was absolutely necessary to do what was done last week. It was an essential move. There are dangers, questions about the future, and deep concerns for those still left there. But in today’s reality, anyone who sees the bigger picture understands that this is not the same situation as it was two months ago or a year ago.”

He continued by presenting a halachic example that highlights the urgency of immediate action: “As the Talmud and Jewish law teach us: if someone is in prison and is told they can pray only once a year, they choose to pray now, at this very moment. We do not rely on future opportunities. Similarly here, the chance to save even one Jewish soul compels us to act. What will happen tomorrow? We will deal with tomorrow when it comes. But now is the time to act.”

Rabbi Pinto also compared this situation to past prisoner exchange deals: “This is not like the prisoner exchanges of the 1980s in the Jibril Deal or the deal for Gilad Shalit. We are facing a much deeper and more complex reality that shakes the entire Jewish nation. Two months ago, we might have thought differently, but today, with a proper and balanced perspective, this was a necessary step. Those who acted, did the right thing—very much so.”

The Rabbi also addressed the pain involved in releasing terrorists alongside the moral necessity to act: “Despite the pain of releasing murderers and the fears of what they may do in the future, we will face those challenges when the time comes. But right now, when children and young girls have been taken from their beds and homes in such a cruel manner, Israel and the state had to act. Failure to do so would have been unjust and immoral.”

In concluding his remarks, Rabbi Pinto called for unity among the Jewish people: “Beyond this, it is crucial for the Jewish nation to come together in love, harmony, and peace. Conflict and division do not bring good to the world. We must strive for good, do good, and live with faith that, with God’s help, everything will be good. Amen.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel