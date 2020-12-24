The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Asara B'Tevet, the siege of Jerusalem: Fast start and end times

The fast is unusual because it is the only fast that can fall on a Friday, as it does this year.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 06:21
The Siege and Destruction of Jerusalem by David Roberts 1850 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The fast of the 10th of the Hebrew month of Tevet, commemorating multiple tragic events in Jewish history including the beginning of the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem, will be observed on Friday by Jews around the world who will refrain from food and drink from daybreak until nightfall after reciting kiddush.
The fast is unusual because it is the only fast that can fall on a Friday, as it does this year. In this case, the fast begins at dawn and, instead of ending at nightfall, is instead only broken once kiddush is recited on Friday night, the Shabbat eve.
The fast, also known as Asarah B'Tevet, was originally established to commemorate the beginning of the siege of Jerusalem by the Babylonian emperor Nebuchadnezzar in 425 BCE. The siege was "the beginning of the end" and continued for 30 months until the walls of Jerusalem were breached, eventually leading to the destruction of the First Temple on the 9th of the Hebrew month of Av in 586 BCE.
The fast of the 10th of Tevet eventually came to commemorate the translating of the Torah into Greek, considered one of the darkest days in Jewish history, and the passing of Ezra the Scribe, the leader who brought back the Jewish people to the Land of Israel at the end of the Babylonian exile.
Asarah B'Tevet has also been accepted as a day to say Kaddish for those killed in the Holocaust.
There are two other minor fasts (meaning they last from daybreak to nightfall) observed by Jews: the Fast of Esther and the 17th of Tammuz. The two major fasts (meaning they last from nightfall to nightfall the next day) are the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau ruled earlier this week that those who are infected with the coronavirus cannot fast on Asarah B'Tevet, even if they are asymptomatic. Those who are in quarantine and feel well should fast. Those who are in quarantine who do not feel well should not fast.
Lau also instructed worshippers to replace the statement "Avinu Malkeinu mena mageifa mi'nahalateinu" (Our Father, Our King withhold the plague from Your inheritance) in the Avinu Malkeinu prayer with the statement "Avinu Malkeinu atzor mageifa mi'nahalateinu" (Our Father, Our King stop the plague from Your inheritance).
"May the Lord fulfill the words of the prophet Zechariah: 'and the fast of the tenth month shall be for joy and gladness, happy festivals for the House of Judah; but love truth and peace.' (Zechariah 8:19)" added Lau in the ruling published earlier this week.
Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, known as the Rambam or Maimonidies, wrote that fast days serve to remind us of "our wicked conduct and that of our ancestors, which resembles our present conduct and therefore brought these calamities upon them and upon us." (Mishneh Torah, Fasts 5:1) The goal of the reminder is so that "we will repent and improve [our conduct]," according to Maimonidies.
Fast Start and End Times: (According to MyZmanim. The fast should be broken only after kiddush is recited on the Shabbat eve. There are varying customs)
Jerusalem
Start: 5:19 AM
End: 5:22 PM
Tel Aviv
Start: 5:21 AM
End: 5:23 PM
Haifa
Start: 5:21 AM
End: 5:21 PM
Eilat
Start: 5:16 AM
End: 5:27 PM
Beersheba
Start: 5:20 AM
End: 5:25 PM
New York
Start: 5:50 AM
End: 5:20 PM
Los Angeles
Start: 5:36 AM
End: 5:32 PM


Tags Jerusalem Judaism fasting
