The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Controversial 'Bible codes' rabbi predicts Iran to attack Israel this year

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, who has written more than 30 books, made a video in which he uses Bible codes to back his prediction that within the year Iran will attack Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 08:45
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in TeIranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019hran, Iran September 22, 2019 (photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in TeIranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019hran, Iran September 22, 2019
(photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A controversial Bible scholar has predicted that open hostilities with Iran will begin within the year.
Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, who  has written more than 30 books and been quoted by multiple Israeli websites, made a video in which he uses Bible codes to back his prediction that within the year Iran will attack Israel.
Glazerson relies on a concept known as Bible Codes, sequences, clusters and complex word associations found in the Torah and believed by some to contain hidden messages that were placed there by God.
Pointing to an excerpt in the book of Deuteronomy, Glazerson specifies a series of highlighted letters equidistant from one another that spell, "Iran Titkof. Iran will attack," he explained.
Glazerson is using what is know as the Equidistant Letter System (ELS) to achieve these results. ELS requires taking every 10th letter in a verse, for example, and then the resulting set of letters spells out a word or phrase
Near "Iran tikef," is another ELS that highlights taf, shin, mem and peh. This, he said, refers to the year 5780, which is the current Jewish year and he says the combination almost guarantees the destruction of Israel. 
"But, miracles happen," he added. "People repent. So, who knows?"
Glazerson noted that current political events in Israel seem to point to the country's downfall. 
"Unfortunately, from what we see today, especially with these people, you know, [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz [and Yair] Lapid [and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman are doing everything against... the things in the Torah... But who knows?"
The solution is to repent, according to Glazerson, and he pointed out several other ELS instances referring to repentance and the messiah.
"But what's interesting is [what] the verses in the Torah here tell us," he continues, pointing to highlighted verses, one of which - Deuteronomy 4:1 - refers to God telling Israel to listen to His laws and commandments, and another (6:25) commanding Israel to observe all of God's commandments.
According to Glazerson, if Israel repents and observes all of God's commandments, then it will fulfill another "promise" in the Bible codes. Explaining this, he pointed to the highlighted ELS instances referring to the messiah and the Davidic line.
Bible codes became popular in 1997 with the publication of a book called, "The Bible Code," by reporter Michael Drosnin. He had been inspired by a scientific paper published in the journal Statistical Science in which three mathematicians presented statistical evidence that information about the lives of famous rabbis was encoded in the Hebrew text of the Book of Genesis, hundreds of years before those rabbis lived.
Over the years, scholars - religious, Jewish and non-Jewish - have utilized Bible codes to predict 9/11, the Holocaust and other events.
However, use of Bible codes is wrought with controversy and has many skeptics. Even the original scholars spoke out against using Bible codes to predict the future.
Glazerson is listed on the Hebrew University's Jewish Music Research Centre's website and on the, "Mikdash HaMoshiach" site, which is focused on preparing for the coming of the messiah. He founded and ran a yeshivah of higher learning in South Africa from 1964 to 1980. His books, originally written in Hebrew, have been translated into numerous languages, including English.
Earlier in January 2020, Glazerson also pointed to the codes predicting the coronavirus outbreak.


Tags Iran Torah iran israel war bible Attack Messiah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN has failed Israel with its anti-Israeli resolutions By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by