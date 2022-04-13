The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

96% of Jewish Israelis say they plan on holding a Passover Seder this year- survey

The poll also surveyed Muslims who observe Ramadan. A significant majority of both Jews and Muslims said they are looking forward to celebrating their respective festivals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 00:24
A family seen during the "passover seder" on the first night of the 8-day long Jewish holiday of Passover, in Tzur Hadassah, April 8, 2020. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
A family seen during the "passover seder" on the first night of the 8-day long Jewish holiday of Passover, in Tzur Hadassah, April 8, 2020.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

With Passover approaching, a new survey found that 96% of Jewish Israelis say they plan on holding a Seder this year.

The poll, conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), noted that the largest portion of respondents (49%) plan to celebrate the Seder night at the home of relatives or friends. A slightly lower share will host an at-home Seder (41%), 6% said that they will travel abroad or vacation within Israel. Only 2% of respondents said that they will not participate in the Seder at all.

After two years of partial or complete closures and limited international travel, Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport is set to see more foot traffic over Passover week than it has since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with as many as 75,000 passengers expected to pass through its halls in just one day.

No differences at all were found between haredi and secular respondents, between those of different political orientations, or based on age. 

Palestinians make their way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in Bethlehem in the West Bank, April 8, 2022. (credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS) Palestinians make their way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in Bethlehem in the West Bank, April 8, 2022. (credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

The poll also surveyed Muslims who observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which this year coincides with Passover. 

A significant majority of both Israelis and Muslims responded that they enjoy celebrating these festivals, though the latter slightly more so: 95% of Muslims and 87.5% of Jews said that they like family holiday meals. 

While extended families are set to gather for the Seder this Friday, Israel's Health Ministry has expressed concern over an increase of COVID-19 cases. To prevent this, the Health Ministry has issued a directive in several languages on precautions that people can take to ensure that they stay healthy and safe while spending time with family.

Included in the directive was the advice for those 60 and over to receive a fourth dose of the vaccine before the holiday if they have not yet done so. Beyond that, the Health Ministry advised that people perform an at-home antigen test ahead of the Seder, stressing the importance of staying home if unwell.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report. 



Tags Judaism Passover jewish holidays ramadan survey Seder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by