The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Fast of Gedaliah: The first fast day of the Jewish New Year - explainer

The Fast of Gedaliah is observed annually the day after Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year kicking off the Hebrew calendar. Here's everything you need to know about it.

By AARON REICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 10:36
Artist's depiction of the death of Gedaliah, the story behind the Fast of Gedaliah. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Artist's depiction of the death of Gedaliah, the story behind the Fast of Gedaliah.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

September 28, 2022 marks the Jewish fast day known as the Fast of Gedaliah (Tzom Gedaliah in Hebrew). 

Observed annually the day after the Jewish New Year holiday Rosh Hashanah, though the exception is when Rosh Hashanah falls on Thursday and Friday, as fast days cannot be held on Shabbat with the sole exception of Yom Kippur.

This means that ordinarily, the Fast of Gedaliah takes place on the 3rd of Tishrei, the first month in the Hebrew calendar. 

Here is a rundown for what you need to know about the first fast day of the Jewish new year.

What is the Jewish Fast of Gedaliah and why do Jews fast on this day?

The Fast of Gedaliah is meant to commemorate the death of Gedaliah, a righteous Jew who was the governor of the land of Judah following the destruction of the First Temple in Jerusalem at the hands of the Babylonian Empire. However, he was assassinated by his fellow Jews, specifically by Ishmael Ben Nethaniah, who descended from the Davidic line.

THE FLIGHT of the Prisoners, c. 1896-1902 – exile, concluded AB Yehoshua, is ‘in the molecules and atoms’ that form Jewish identity. (credit: JEWISH MUSEUM NEW YORK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)THE FLIGHT of the Prisoners, c. 1896-1902 – exile, concluded AB Yehoshua, is ‘in the molecules and atoms’ that form Jewish identity. (credit: JEWISH MUSEUM NEW YORK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

His death was recounted in detail by the Roman-era historian Josephus, and is also described in the Book of 2 Kings chapter 25 and, in even more detail, in the Book of Jeremiah chapter 41.

The account in Jeremiah details the murder of Gedaliah, who was killed along with many of the Jews and Babylonians who had joined him. Due to the fact that Gedaliah, appointed by Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar, was murdered by a Jew, many Jews feared retribution and thus fled their homes and ran to Egypt.

Gedaliah was the last Jewish ruler in the land of Israel for centuries, and his death marked the end of Jewish autonomy until the time of the Hasmoneans

The reason for the fast, however, is also due to Gedaliah having been a righteous person. As noted in the Talmud tractate Rosh Hashanah, the fast is meant "to establish that the death of the righteous is likened to the burning of the House of God," equating the tragedy to the destruction of the First Temple itself.

What are the rules for Jewish fast days?

As is the case with most Jewish fast days, the Fast of Gedaliah is from dawn till dusk, beginning early in the morning and ending as night rolls in. The day sees the use of traditional prayer additions for fast days, such as the use of the prayer "Aneinu" during "Shmona Esrei" in the Shacharit and Mincha prayers. The "Avinu Malkeinu" prayer is also recited by the congregation, and the "Tachanun" is omitted.

Slichot is also recited during Shacharit.

When reading the Torah, the portion read is taken from parashat Ki Tisa in both Shacharit and Mincha.

Because the fast also falls during the Ten Days of Repentance between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish High Holy Days, the typical changes to prayers said during these days also apply.

The Fast of Gedaliah is considered to be one of the four "minor fasts," contrasting from the full fasts of Yom Kippur and Tisha Be'av. As such, it does not have the additional restrictions the full fasts have, and some of the rules may be seen as more lenient. For example, pregnant and nursing women, even when not sick, are not required to fast, as noted in the Shulchan Aurukh. 

When does the fast end?

The exact times for when the fast will end can vary based on your customs and locations. The following times are taken from MyZmanim:

Jerusalem

  • 6:55 p.m.

Tel Aviv

  • 6:57 p.m.

Haifa

  • 6:56 p.m.

Beersheba

  •  6:57 p.m.

Eilat

  • 6:56 p.m.

New York

  • 7:13 p.m.

Los Angeles

  • 7:09 p.m.


Tags Judaism Temple Mount Torah rosh hashanah jewish history bible high holidays fasting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by