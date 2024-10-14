No plans for Sukkot? We've got you covered with variety of free activities for kids

The complete guide to activities for children and attractions during Sukkot 2024 in Israel:
Across the country
Family experiences in KKL forests
The Jewish National Fund invites you to a variety of special activities throughout the country suitable for the whole family. These include a Sukkot festival in KKL forests, olive picking in the vineyards, and creative workshops in the botanical garden. Additionally, there will be a photography competition (October 20-21) and the annual birdwatching event, 'KKL's 7th Tsafraton' (October 20-22).
- When: Various dates during Sukkot
- Cost: Most events are free or have a nominal fee
- Where: Various locations across the country
- Details: https://salkkl.kkl.org.il/Tours/ToursSearch.aspx
Jeremy’s Circle
The Jeremy's Circle community, an organization supporting children and young teenagers living with families dealing with cancer, will hold a family event at the Algan attraction park. The park includes a variety of rides for children and youth, and there will be self-defense workshops for teenagers. Additionally, there will be a family event at the botanical garden in Jerusalem, which will include participation in workshops and free activities.
- When: October 18, 9:45 AM - 12:30 PM
- Cost: Free. Pre-registration is required
- Where: Algan Park in Kibbutz Yagur and the botanical garden in Jerusalem
- Details: https://forms.gle/ReeFkhiAn5mgYEXz6
Northern Israel
Premiere of the play "Sharing" at Zikit Theater
Pablo Ariel's new play, 'Sharing,' will premiere at Zikit Theater, a multicultural visual theater in the Galilee. The theater presents performances for adults and children based on original materials and creates a multi-sensory experience using visual means and minimal words. The Zikit team has Jewish and Arab theater professionals and residents of the Galilee.
- When: October 21, 7:30 PM
- Cost: Free, with pre-registration
- Where: Zikitat Theater, Tefen Industrial Area
- Details: 072-3970930
Space Festival in Kiryat Ata
The journey begins at the planetarium, where you will embark on an exciting journey through the solar system, visiting planets and observing remarkable cosmic phenomena. Each day, a science experiment will allow you to discover what happens in space. Also, a facility that invites you to collect prizes while floating in the air, like astronauts, inflatable attractions, and makeup and tattoo stations. Every day at 12:00, there will be a family show.
- When: October 20-22, 10 AM - 6 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Shaar HaTzafon Mall, Kiryat Ata
Central Israel
Israeli childhood songs at Dizengoff Center
In collaboration with the 'Israeli Childhood' channel, Dizengoff Center invites families to come and reminisce about beloved classics of Israeli childhood songs. As part of the event, there will be daily musical activities, experiential play facilities for free use, creative areas, and various fun activities inspired by the beloved songs, alongside many additional surprises.
- When: October 14-23, 11 AM - 6 PM (Wednesdays and Fridays 10 AM - 2 PM)
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Dizengoff Center, Dizengoff Street 50, Tel Aviv
- Details: https://www.dizengof-center.co.il
‘The Balcony of the Country’ Festival in Samaria
The 18th 'Balcony of the Country' festival invites the whole family to a unique and enjoyable experience for all ages. During the festival, guided tours will take place in the landscapes of Samaria, alongside creative activities, kite launching, inflatable attractions, and a variety of other attractions. Also, there are information stations in Deir Qala with explanations about the stunning Byzantine monastery, the monk's tomb, and the seasonal spring.
- When: October 21-22, 11 AM - 4 PM
- Cost: Free
- Where: Balcony of the Country, Peduel
- Details: https://www.tourshomron.org.il
Yair Farm
Yair Farm offers activities such as a drumming circle, wooden games, archery, and a photo station await you. At Moti Lookout in the community, you can enjoy an ‘escape sukkah’ for young visitors, a creative mosaic workshop, and delicious pita baking in a taboon, with food stalls on site. 'The Orchard' will have a 'Dream Sukkah' performance for children aged 3-8, a creative workshop, and more, all against the backdrop of Samaria's landscapes.
- When: October 21, 10 AM - 4 PM
- Cost: Free
- Where: Yair Farm community
- Details: https://www.tourshomron.org.il
‘Kite Festival’ in Kfar Azza - Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Continuing the tradition in memory of the Kutz family from Kfar Azza, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality will hold a tribute event for the annual kite festival in Kfar Azza, organized by the Kutz family, who were murdered in their home on October 7. Kites can be purchased on-site, or you can bring your own. Activities for the whole family will include performances by bands from the area, sukkahs with creative workshops, a wishes tree, an artists' fair, food and drink stalls, and more.
- When: October 18, 10 AM - 5 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: South Cliff Beach Lawns, Tel Aviv
- Details: https://did.li/a4yIw
Children’s Khan Festival in Netanya
A unique event combining desert experiences with the spirit of the holiday: a space for making colorful sand bottles from the desert, a DIY area where they will create wind chimes, necklaces, and shell bracelets, a desert dessert area where children will make a delicious dessert called "Beach Buckets." Additionally, there will be a photo and design area, beauty stations for braids and glitter tattoos, and more.
- When: October 20-23, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Ir Yamim Mall, Netanya
‘Sweet Sukkot’ Festival in Herzliya
The ‘Sweet Sukkot’ festival will include three unique activity areas: ‘Candy Factory’ (making various types of sweets), ‘The Magical Bakery’ (workshops for making cakes and cookies, building a pancake tower, chocolate desserts, and more), and ‘Sweet Creations’ (fun workshops for making candy pillows, candy mobiles, and candy hats). Additionally, there will be sukkah decorations and a sweet quiz.
- When: October 20-23, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Seven Stars Mall, Herzliya
AI Festival in Ra'anana
The festival offers an exciting experience for all ages, with four activity areas incorporating the latest innovations in AI. Among the innovative attractions are robots that draw and take photos of you as a souvenir, a laser maze –like in action movies– and more. Recommended for ages three and up.
- When: October 20-22, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Raanana Mall
Jerusalem
Blue and White Sukkot at PLANET Jerusalem
Blue and White Sukkot at PLANET Jerusalem: Free artistic and creative activities in a family-friendly Israeli atmosphere. Among the activities are creative areas, a 360-degree photo station, juggling areas, carnival games, and giant characters roaming among the visitors. Suitable for the whole family.
- When: October 20-22, 12 PM - 6 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: PLANET Jerusalem
- Details: https://www.planetcinema.co.il/static/iw/il/Sukkot_festival_Oct_24
Four Species Market in Jerusalem
The authentic and colorful market in Viliro Square in Mahane Yehuda continues a half-century-old Jerusalem tradition. About 40 stalls will operate in the market, offering everything needed to fulfill the holiday commandments, decorate the sukkah, and purchase other unique Jerusalem items.
- When: October 17, 8 AM - 4 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Viliro Square, Jaffa Street, opposite Mahane Yehuda Market, Jerusalem
The World’s Largest Sukkah
The sukkah, the largest in the world, will be open to all visitors and offer various family-friendly activities. Everyone is invited to enjoy the atmosphere and food in this beautiful sukkah.
- When: Chol Hamoed Sukkot
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Safra Square, Jerusalem
Eilat
Eilat beer festival
Enjoy live performances of over 40 beer brands, food stalls, and a vibrant atmosphere.
- When: October 19-22, 8 PM - 12 AM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Northern Promenade, Eilat
- Details: https://eilat.city
‘Flying with Nature’ at Eilat’s Bird Sanctuary
The Eilat Bird Park invites you to guided tours and creative activities related to birdwatching. It offers fascinating nature stories and unique birds.
- When: October 25-26, 9 AM - 1 PM
- Cost: Free entry
- Where: Eilat Bird Park
- Details: https://eilat.city
All events are subject to security conditions at the time.