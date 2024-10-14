No plans for Sukkot? We've got you covered with variety of free activities for kids

The complete guide to activities for children and attractions during Sukkot 2024 in Israel:

Across the country

Family experiences in KKL forests

The Jewish National Fund invites you to a variety of special activities throughout the country suitable for the whole family. These include a Sukkot festival in KKL forests, olive picking in the vineyards, and creative workshops in the botanical garden. Additionally, there will be a photography competition (October 20-21) and the annual birdwatching event, 'KKL's 7th Tsafraton' (October 20-22).

When: Various dates during Sukkot

Cost: Most events are free or have a nominal fee

Where: Various locations across the country

Details: https://salkkl.kkl.org.il/Tours/ToursSearch.aspx

Displaced children taking part in KKL-JNF activities. (credit: KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE)

Jeremy’s Circle

The Jeremy's Circle community, an organization supporting children and young teenagers living with families dealing with cancer, will hold a family event at the Algan attraction park. The park includes a variety of rides for children and youth, and there will be self-defense workshops for teenagers. Additionally, there will be a family event at the botanical garden in Jerusalem, which will include participation in workshops and free activities.

When: October 18, 9:45 AM - 12:30 PM

Cost: Free. Pre-registration is required

Where: Algan Park in Kibbutz Yagur and the botanical garden in Jerusalem

Details: https://forms.gle/ReeFkhiAn5mgYEXz6

Northern Israel

Premiere of the play "Sharing" at Zikit Theater

Pablo Ariel's new play, 'Sharing,' will premiere at Zikit Theater, a multicultural visual theater in the Galilee. The theater presents performances for adults and children based on original materials and creates a multi-sensory experience using visual means and minimal words. The Zikit team has Jewish and Arab theater professionals and residents of the Galilee.

When: October 21, 7:30 PM

Cost: Free, with pre-registration

Where: Zikitat Theater, Tefen Industrial Area

Details: 072-3970930

Space Festival in Kiryat Ata

The journey begins at the planetarium, where you will embark on an exciting journey through the solar system, visiting planets and observing remarkable cosmic phenomena. Each day, a science experiment will allow you to discover what happens in space. Also, a facility that invites you to collect prizes while floating in the air, like astronauts, inflatable attractions, and makeup and tattoo stations. Every day at 12:00, there will be a family show.

When: October 20-22, 10 AM - 6 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Shaar HaTzafon Mall, Kiryat Ata

Central Israel

Israeli childhood songs at Dizengoff Center

In collaboration with the 'Israeli Childhood' channel, Dizengoff Center invites families to come and reminisce about beloved classics of Israeli childhood songs. As part of the event, there will be daily musical activities, experiential play facilities for free use, creative areas, and various fun activities inspired by the beloved songs, alongside many additional surprises.

When: October 14-23, 11 AM - 6 PM (Wednesdays and Fridays 10 AM - 2 PM)

Cost: Free entry

Where: Dizengoff Center, Dizengoff Street 50, Tel Aviv

Details: https://www.dizengof-center.co.il

‘The Balcony of the Country’ Festival in Samaria

The 18th 'Balcony of the Country' festival invites the whole family to a unique and enjoyable experience for all ages. During the festival, guided tours will take place in the landscapes of Samaria, alongside creative activities, kite launching, inflatable attractions, and a variety of other attractions. Also, there are information stations in Deir Qala with explanations about the stunning Byzantine monastery, the monk's tomb, and the seasonal spring.

When: October 21-22, 11 AM - 4 PM

Cost: Free

Where: Balcony of the Country, Peduel

Details: https://www.tourshomron.org.il

Yair Farm

Yair Farm offers activities such as a drumming circle, wooden games, archery, and a photo station await you. At Moti Lookout in the community, you can enjoy an ‘escape sukkah’ for young visitors, a creative mosaic workshop, and delicious pita baking in a taboon, with food stalls on site. 'The Orchard' will have a 'Dream Sukkah' performance for children aged 3-8, a creative workshop, and more, all against the backdrop of Samaria's landscapes.

When: October 21, 10 AM - 4 PM

Cost: Free

Where: Yair Farm community

Details: https://www.tourshomron.org.il

‘Kite Festival’ in Kfar Azza - Tel Aviv-Jaffa

'Kite Festival' in Kfar Azza - Tel Aviv-Jaffa

Continuing the tradition in memory of the Kutz family from Kfar Azza, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality will hold a tribute event for the annual kite festival in Kfar Azza, organized by the Kutz family, who were murdered in their home on October 7. Kites can be purchased on-site, or you can bring your own. Activities for the whole family will include performances by bands from the area, sukkahs with creative workshops, a wishes tree, an artists' fair, food and drink stalls, and more.

When: October 18, 10 AM - 5 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: South Cliff Beach Lawns, Tel Aviv

Details: https://did.li/a4yIw

Children’s Khan Festival in Netanya

A unique event combining desert experiences with the spirit of the holiday: a space for making colorful sand bottles from the desert, a DIY area where they will create wind chimes, necklaces, and shell bracelets, a desert dessert area where children will make a delicious dessert called "Beach Buckets." Additionally, there will be a photo and design area, beauty stations for braids and glitter tattoos, and more.

When: October 20-23, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Ir Yamim Mall, Netanya

‘Sweet Sukkot’ Festival in Herzliya

The ‘Sweet Sukkot’ festival will include three unique activity areas: ‘Candy Factory’ (making various types of sweets), ‘The Magical Bakery’ (workshops for making cakes and cookies, building a pancake tower, chocolate desserts, and more), and ‘Sweet Creations’ (fun workshops for making candy pillows, candy mobiles, and candy hats). Additionally, there will be sukkah decorations and a sweet quiz.

When: October 20-23, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Seven Stars Mall, Herzliya

AI Festival in Ra'anana

The festival offers an exciting experience for all ages, with four activity areas incorporating the latest innovations in AI. Among the innovative attractions are robots that draw and take photos of you as a souvenir, a laser maze –like in action movies– and more. Recommended for ages three and up.

When: October 20-22, 11 AM - 2 PM and 4 PM - 7 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Raanana Mall

Jerusalem

Blue and White Sukkot at PLANET Jerusalem

Blue and White Sukkot at PLANET Jerusalem: Free artistic and creative activities in a family-friendly Israeli atmosphere. Among the activities are creative areas, a 360-degree photo station, juggling areas, carnival games, and giant characters roaming among the visitors. Suitable for the whole family.

When: October 20-22, 12 PM - 6 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: PLANET Jerusalem

Details: https://www.planetcinema.co.il/static/iw/il/Sukkot_festival_Oct_24

Four Species Market in Jerusalem

The authentic and colorful market in Viliro Square in Mahane Yehuda continues a half-century-old Jerusalem tradition. About 40 stalls will operate in the market, offering everything needed to fulfill the holiday commandments, decorate the sukkah, and purchase other unique Jerusalem items.

When: October 17, 8 AM - 4 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Viliro Square, Jaffa Street, opposite Mahane Yehuda Market, Jerusalem

The World’s Largest Sukkah

The sukkah, the largest in the world, will be open to all visitors and offer various family-friendly activities. Everyone is invited to enjoy the atmosphere and food in this beautiful sukkah.

When: Chol Hamoed Sukkot

Cost: Free entry

Where: Safra Square, Jerusalem

Eilat

Eilat beer festival

Enjoy live performances of over 40 beer brands, food stalls, and a vibrant atmosphere.

When: October 19-22, 8 PM - 12 AM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Northern Promenade, Eilat

Details: https://eilat.city

‘Flying with Nature’ at Eilat’s Bird Sanctuary

The Eilat Bird Park invites you to guided tours and creative activities related to birdwatching. It offers fascinating nature stories and unique birds.

When: October 25-26, 9 AM - 1 PM

Cost: Free entry

Where: Eilat Bird Park

Details: https://eilat.city

All events are subject to security conditions at the time.