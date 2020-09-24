The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

‘Living with’

No matter how much we move toward peace, sadly, we’ll have to live with terror.

By BARBARA SOFER  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 17:58
ON THE shores of an Ashdod beach (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ON THE shores of an Ashdod beach
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
We all remember the Sbarro massacre on August 9, 2001, when 15 people were murdered, including seven children, and 130 people wounded in downtown Jerusalem. Last week’s Magazine featured a photo of the blackened eatery.

At the reopening ceremony on September 12, 2001, the day after the September 11 terror attack in New York and Washington, then-US ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer called the reopening a stand against terrorism.

I hurried to buy pizzas.

To me, the simple act of buying pizzas felt important, offering support to the pizzeria (which never fully recovered and eventually closed) and making a statement about going on with our daily lives.

It is an example of what I like to call “living with.”

Hence, last week I found myself at a branch of the Ashdod bakery chain Boutique HaPita, buying cakes for the High Holy Days.

The righteous 62-year old man who was gravely injured in the rocket attack on September 15 was reportedly picking up leftover baked goods at a branch of Boutique HaPita to distribute to the poor. At the White House, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were signing normalization agreements.

We didn’t need the rocket to get the message. No matter how much we move toward peace, sadly, we’ll have to live with terror.

We’re also going to have to live with the coronavirus pandemic for the near future, as it has spiraled out of control in our country, with high levels of infection and hundreds of patients in critical condition. We should be experienced at this living with a chronic problem, but paradoxically we’re not doing well.

As the new lockdown was soon approaching, my husband and I hurry to Ashdod, an hour’s drive from Jerusalem. We’ll have to make a few pre-holiday tasks dovetail with the visit to the bakery.

First, we stop at one of city’s half dozen glorious and free beaches.

“Living with” also means rediscovering and appreciating the treasures within our 22,000 sq.km. Israeli homeland. Ashdod, 60 of those sq.km., is Israel’s sixth-largest city, and features soft, daily-cleaned sand and conscientious lifeguards who make announcements in Hebrew and Russian. My husband and I have a tradition of submerging in the Mediterranean Sea before Yom Kippur. Because of the lockdown, we push this up to the Thursday before Rosh Hashanah.

Happily, the beach is sparsely occupied. Social distancing is being maintained. Suddenly, a young woman in a bikini sitting close to water’s edge leaps forward to help an elderly gentleman stumbling as he comes out of the sea.

“Tzadika” – Hebrew for righteous woman – shouts a man nearby. He also rises to help. She admits that she almost didn’t act because he might not want someone to catch him because of the coronavirus.

The conversation expands, and we learn that the man who shouted “tzadika” works for the electric company. He points out the tall chimneys on the coast providing electric power. Today he’s a boss, but for years, he would climb to put up the highest wires – three times the height of the skyscrapers that form the Ashdod skyline, he says. And as naturally as someone in another country would talk about a favorite sports team, he’s sharing experience serving in Lebanon with my husband, who also served there. So did our sons, still doing reserve duty. Our oldest grandson just turned 18 and we are starting this cycle again. Israelis, always facing enemies. Israelis, living with.

According to Waze, the nearest Boutique HaPita branch to the beach is located in a cluster of small shops six minutes away. This is convenient because we have a few items left on the holiday shopping list, among them extension cords. We live on the third floor of a Jerusalem apartment house and have decided to have holiday meals outdoors on the courtyard in so-called “capsules,” so that our children and grandchildren who live within the 1,000 meter permitted radius can join us. This requires complicated logistics of lights and fans. In addition, my husband has replaced the apartment’s window glass with screens so Rosh Hashanah prayer services in the next building will be heard in all of the rooms. Our industrious neighbor silversmith Mordechai Bier has synchronized the cantors and shofar blowers, and we feel privileged to have audible access.

The food, too, must be divided for each capsule. Unlike Sukkot, when we’ve always simplified what goes down to the sukkah, Rosh Hashanah cuisine has expanded. There are at least 10 symbolic dishes – leeks, beets and pomegranates among them – that are added to the apple and honey of yesteryear. Then there are the traditional dishes – tzimmes, stuffed cabbage and pickled fish. Everything needs to be divided into capsules because of the virus, but I’m determined not to miss anything. More living with.

To walk into Boutique HaPita is to inhale the aroma of a wished-for sweet new year. My favorite baked good in the bakery’s repertoire is the poppy seed yeast cake, overflowing with those tiny kidney-shaped seeds from Papaver somniferum. This transports me across the sea to my Connecticut childhood, where the Colchester Bakery’s Polish patissiers called it “mohn.” To get Boutique HaPita’s version, you need arrive early on a Friday morning before it sells out. On Thursday, we settle for their sliced sourdough bread and almond honey babka.

When we get home, I discover that I’ve misplaced my favorite Koren prayer book, the siddur with the festive cover by Jerusalem artist Yair Emmanuel. I know I had it with me in Ashdod. I call each of the stores we visited until I find it.

This turns out to be a bonus, because I get to speak to the manager of Boutique HaPita. I express my commiserations about the rocket attack. I am overwhelmed by his appreciative thanks. I’ll pick it up, I promise as soon as the lockdown is over. Preferably on a Friday morning.

A nice pledge for a sweet new year.

May we have the resilience to live with whatever comes our way.

G’mar hatima tova. 

The writer is the Israel director of public relations at Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America. Her latest book is A Daughter of Many Mothers.


Tags Yom Kippur jewish holidays high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by