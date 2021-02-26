The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Judaism and the afterlife: 'The truth has been hidden'

“The Torah says we’re not allowed to inquire of the dead."

By DAVID BRINN  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 09:06
‘NO, IN the Afterlife there are no halos or angels sitting on clouds playing a harp.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘NO, IN the Afterlife there are no halos or angels sitting on clouds playing a harp.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Theories of reincarnation are found in many religions and cultures, ancient and modern. Close to home, the Druze believe in reincarnation, and that at the end of the cycle of rebirth, which is achieved through successive reincarnations, the soul is united with the Cosmic Mind.
In Judaism, there are no references to the idea in the Bible or the Talmud, and there is a prohibition on attempting to make contact with the dead – although King Saul does communicate with the Prophet Samuel after the latter’s death (1 Samuel: 28).
Earthquake NDE survivor Maayan Sabbag cited the extensive research by Dr. Brian Weiss, an American-Jewish psychiatrist who has sold millions of books on past-life regression and the survival of the soul after death. 
“He relates that formal religion tried to block people from thinking about life after death because then they wouldn’t be obedient. Like, if there’s reincarnation, then why do I have to behave and be responsible in this life? In Judaism, the rabbis formed a unified front and stopped speaking about it.”
According to Brigitte Kashtan, the three monotheistic religions agree there is an afterlife, but it has been buried under centuries of prohibitions.
“In Judaism, the truth has been hidden and is forbidden to learn in order to better control the people,” she says.
According to the late British theologian Rabbi Louis Jacobs, the concept of reincarnation was unknown in Judaism until the eighth century, when it began to be adopted by the Karaites, a sectarian Jewish group.
“The kabbalists, on the other hand, do believe in reincarnation. The Zohar [the 13th-century kabbalistic text] refers to the doctrine in a number of passages,” he wrote in an article on MyJewishLearning.com.
There are instances in Judaism in which reincarnation has also been viewed as punishment for a sinner’s previous deeds.
“For example, a rich man who abused his power may come back as poor. Rabbi Haim Vital, a student of the Ari, has compiled a list of those reincarnated in Jewish history,” he wrote.
“Nahmanides, in his commentary to the Book of Job (Job 33:30), speaks of reincarnation as a great mystery and the key to an understanding of many biblical passages. The later Kabbalah is full of the belief in the transmigration of souls. Various sins are punished by particular transmigrations. For example, the soul of an excessively proud man may enter the body of a bee or a worm until atonement is attained. 
“The heroes of the Bible and later Jewish histories are said to be the reincarnation of earlier heroes. Thus the soul of Cain (Genesis 4:1-16) entered the body of Jethro and the soul of Abel the body of Moses. The hassidim believe explicitly in the doctrine, and tales are told of hassidic masters who remembered their activities in a previous incarnation.”
According to Rabbi Barry Schlesinger of Masorti congregation Torat Hayyim in Herzliya, the issue of communing with the dead has become blurred in modern times.
“The Torah says we’re not allowed to inquire of the dead,” he notes. “It’s prohibited to go to a cemetery and speak to the deceased and ask them to intercede in a matter. The question is, how does that enter into the equation when you have half a million people going to Netivot to pray at the grave of Baba Sali?
“In the parsha of the spies, Calev left the group and went to Hebron to the Cave of the Patriarchs. Did he pray to communicate with them? No, he prayed that God gives him the strength to stand against the majority. You could say he went to inquire of the dead, but he didn’t go to speak to them, he went to inquire of God.”
When asked what he would advise a theoretical congregant who had suffered the loss of a loved one and wanted to make contact with them, Schlesinger says he would be supportive.
“As a congregational rabbi, I would do everything in my power not to call their quest into question. I wouldn’t want to offend them.
“I’m not sure I would address their question in one sitting. Are they asking a halachic question or a spiritual one? I would raise questions of how reliable the person they are relying on is. But I would give a shoulder to lean on and identify with their decision.”


Tags Judaism death Life
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by