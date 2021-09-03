The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Poland's chief rabbi: 'LGBTQ+-free zones is against Halacha'

The laws passed by Poland and Hungary that are seen by some as anti-LGBTQ+ have garnered significant controversy around the world.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 12:06
A sticker with words "LGBT-free zone" distributed in weekly conservative magazine "Gazeta Polska" is pictured in Warsaw, Poland July 24, 2019. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A sticker with words "LGBT-free zone" distributed in weekly conservative magazine "Gazeta Polska" is pictured in Warsaw, Poland July 24, 2019.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
"Creating LGBTQ+ free zones is against Halacha," Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said at the kickoff for The Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel's new “Pride in the Living Room” series of events.
The Agudah is hosting and supporting dozens of these events in countries all over the world, ranging from Brazil, Japan, Australia, the UK, Spain, Italy, the US and more, some of which will be livestreamed over social media. Some of these countries, such as Poland and Hungary, have recently passed laws widely perceived as anti-LGBTQ+.
The right-wing governments of both Poland and Hungary have both made headlines in 2021 for their passing of laws seen as anti-LGBTQ+. These laws include banning the showing of LGBTQ+ friendly content on TV, prohibiting it being taught in classrooms, and the establishment of "LGBTQ+ free" zones.
The halachic implications of these laws were addressed by Schudrich at the Agudah's kick-off event.
“From what I can say, creating LGBTQ+ free zones is against the Halacha," Schudrich said. 
"Every Jew should know that they are welcome, and that if someone tells them they are not welcome, that person is incorrect. Yes, we have differences, so what? Creating Jewish unity is not about agreeing about everything, it's about celebrating that we are all Jewish together."
Rabbi Michael Schudrich (credit: REUTERS)Rabbi Michael Schudrich (credit: REUTERS)
"Hearing rabbis speak about Jewish LGBTQ+ people in our lives is so important because that silence can be deadly," Keshet UK executive director Dalia Fleming said in response.
The laws passed by Poland and Hungary that are seen as anti-LGBTQ+ have garnered significant controversy around the world, but especially in Europe, with outrage in the European Union focused on this violation of liberal values. In June, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte even called on Hungary to leave the EU for going against the body's values, Bloomberg reported.
Poland's laws in particular have always been controversial, with the country not recognizing same-sex relationships or allowing same-sex couples from adopting children — something that became even stricter, as new laws will require authorities to do background checks on anyone applying to adopt as a single parent, the BBC reported.
Hungary, too, has also amended its laws to effectively ban same-sex adoption.
The LGBTQ+ free zones in Poland compromise some 100 towns, approximately a third of the entire country, and has also been the subject of harsh criticism, according to Balkan Insight.
Polish Jewish leaders have been critical of it before, too.
"We have observed politicians... cynically undertake to foment hostility and hatred towards LGBT persons," the Board of the Jewish Community of Warsaw wrote in a letter in June 2020.
"We Jews - the descendants of Holocaust survivors — cannot and will not remain indifferent to words that would dehumanize LGBT persons," the board wrote, saying that politicians had failed to learn the lessons of World War II.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags LGBT poland hungary europe LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by