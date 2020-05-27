The Giyur K’Halacha option

In 2015, when hopes for an expanded State Conversion Authority were dashed by a new national government, prominent Religious Zionist rabbis, including the (now deceased) Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch, Professor Benny Ish-Shalom, Rabbi Seth Farber, Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin and Rabbi Haim Amsalem, established Giyur K’Halacha, a nongovernmental, Orthodox conversion court network. Giyur K’Halacha is based on the writings of Rabbi Rabinovitch, its founding president, who believed that the conversion of minors with Jewish roots is an imperative, given the realities of the Jewish State. It operates on the premise that conversion is a moral obligation and a demographic solution, particularly for children of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.Initial funding for Giyur K’Halacha was provided by the UJA-Federation of New York. Since 2015, Giyur K’Halacha has become Israel’s leading alternative conversion court network. There are 60 Orthodox rabbis who now serve as its conversion court judges in Alon, Be’erot Yitzhak, Efrat, Kibbutz Lavi, Ma’aleh Gilboa, Shoham and Tel Aviv, and its conversions account for 18% of all Orthodox conversions in the country.