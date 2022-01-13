The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Beshalach: Just be strong and have courage!

Parashat Beshalach opens with a rare verse in that it offers a detailed explanation for a decision of God’s. 

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 18:58
THE STORY ends with the familiar Parting of the Red Sea (photo credit: AMBOO WHO?/FLICKR)
THE STORY ends with the familiar Parting of the Red Sea
(photo credit: AMBOO WHO?/FLICKR)
This week, we read about the Children of Israel leaving Egypt “with a high hand” (Exodus 14:8) after centuries of slavery under the yoke of the Egyptian empire. The 10 plagues we read about in the previous parashot were not enough to teach the pharaoh a lesson, and he chased the Israelites with his frightening army. The chase ends with the wonder of the splitting of the Reed Sea for the Israelites to pass through while the Egyptian army and the pharaoh drown. 
Parashat Beshalach opens with a rare verse in that it offers a detailed explanation for a decision of God’s. 
“It came to pass when Pharaoh let the people go, that God did not lead them [by] way of the land of the Philistines for it was near, because God said, ‘Lest the people reconsider when they see war and return to Egypt.’” (Exodus 13:17)
This verse lays out God’s considerations in His decision to lead the Jewish people to the desert after the exodus from Egypt. Geographically, logic would dictate they make the journey from Egypt to Canaan, later the Land of Israel, through the land of the Philistines on the southern shores of Canaan. But God decided to lead His nation on the longer route through the desert and the Reed Sea. The explanation offered by the Torah is that God was concerned that if the Children of Israel would face war so shortly after their exodus from Egypt, they might want to go back to Egypt.
When we continue reading the parasha, we read that the Children of Israel walk toward the Reed Sea while the pharaoh leads his army toward them to return them to slavery. The Israelites are filled with fear and are under siege. The sea is on one side and the Egyptian army is quickly closing in on them from the other. Moses then asked of them:
IT IS believed that about 22 million people from Christian backgrounds are expressing a new openness to Torah. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90) IT IS believed that about 22 million people from Christian backgrounds are expressing a new openness to Torah. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
“Don’t be afraid! Stand firm and see the Lord’s salvation that He will wreak for you today, for the way you have seen the Egyptians is [only] today… The Lord will fight for you, but you shall remain silent.” (Exodus 14:13-14)
Moses calls upon the nation to do nothing, with the belief that God will defeat the Egyptians for them. And indeed, the incredible happens. The Reed Sea splits and they cross it safely. The Egyptians also stepped into the split sea, and while crossing it, God returned it to its natural state and the entire Egyptian army drowned. 
A question arises when examining this story. If indeed God was concerned that the Children of Israel would return to Egypt out of fear, why was He not concerned that the pursuing Egyptian army would evoke the same reaction? Undoubtedly, the Egyptian army was no less a threatening power than the Philistine army. There is also no doubt that if God drowned the Egyptian army in the Red Sea, He could also have destroyed the Philistine army as well. What difference did it make, then, if the nation would encounter the Egyptian or the Philistine army?
The answer is that there is an essential difference between being liberated from exile, and redemption. Liberation from Egyptian exile was performed by God Himself, with no human intervention. The 10 plagues, which subdued the Egyptians, were all divine miracles, like the splitting of the Reed Sea. But for the Children of Israel to enter the Land of Israel, conquer it and establish in it a society founded on values of justice and morality, for them to reach redemption – they had to do it themselves; with divine assistance, of course, but with human strength and courage. And for this, they were still unprepared.
The Israelites had lived for centuries as slaves in a foreign land. God did not want them to enter the Promised Land as a nation of slaves. God wanted them to undergo a process of empowerment in the desert, to become physically and spiritually mature and united. This process would prepare them to be a nation in its land, a nation that takes responsibility for its own fate, a nation of strength and of lofty values, a nation led, assisted and supported by God, but one that does not rely on Him to do things for it. 
Following many years in the desert, when the Children of Israel stood at the gates of the Promised Land, God turned to Joshua bin Nun, the nation’s leader, and repeatedly entreated:
“Be strong and have courage... Just be strong and very courageous... Did I not command you, be strong and have courage!” (Joshua 1:6-9)
Let those words reverberate and guide us in all our actions – both the personal and the public.  ■
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Judaism Torah bible red sea The Exodus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by