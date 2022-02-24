The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Vayakhel: Creating unity in fractious times

Those of us who are troubled by the disunity in the Jewish community may take some comfort from our history.

By DAVID WOLPE
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 17:17
IT IS believed that about 22 million people from Christian backgrounds are expressing a new openness to Torah. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
IT IS believed that about 22 million people from Christian backgrounds are expressing a new openness to Torah.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)

It has been a fractious time. The Israelites leaving Egypt complain. The Israelites at Sinai build a golden calf. Moses is angry and anguished. What ought one to do?

The question is of more than academic interest. We live in such times. The particulars differ, but the sense of division is deep and seemingly grows each day. People are inclined to blame politics, but political life is not separate from the way we feel and speak about one another. Social media amplifies the divide and exacerbates it. 

For all the wonders of the modern world, we are the Israelites at the foot of the mountain, having witnessed miracles that nonetheless do more to pull us apart than bring us together.

One way of creating unity is through enmity. Leaders know that they can bring their nations together if they identify another nation that threatens them, whether it is true or not. An enemy within, an enemy that threatens your border, an enemy that opposes your vital interests – all the varieties of antagonism are wielded by leaders to unite an otherwise divided nation. One solution is the way of war.

In our parasha however, for the very first time, Moses calls the people together. He does not do so in the face of Amalek or another enemy. War is not Moses’s method of unity. Rather he calls upon all of Israel and starts to tell them of Shabbat and of donating to the Tabernacle.

After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them (credit: Wikimedia Commons)After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

These two themes have the power to change the moment. 

Shabbat can help bring us together because Shabbat is the holiday where material gives way to spirit. Yes, it is true that we put aside special food for Shabbat and bring out a white tablecloth. We do not become non-physical creatures. But everyone, from the most renowned to the least of Israel, is royalty on this day, prays the same prayers and has a moment of soul peace. 

Everyone listens to the same Torah reading and is free to learn the same lessons. When we sit together in a congregation, tallitot disguise who is wearing a fancy suit and who is dressed in old clothes, and voices raised together make no distinction between stations of life. We are Clal Yisrael – the people of Israel, standing before God on a day of calm.

The second theme of donating to the Tabernacle is a reminder that there are differences, but everyone is able to contribute something. Remember that God told the Israelites everyone whose heart moves them could contribute – not everyone who is rich, but everyone who is generous. 

It is a reminder that we all have something to give to one another and we all have something to learn from one another. Together, we build the means to connect to God.

Those of us who are troubled by the disunity in the Jewish community may take some comfort from our history. This is not the first time there have been fights and fractures, from Korah until today. 

Yet here we have Moses calling the people together and reminding them – we have Shabbat, we have a tabernacle. There are ideas and entities that will enable us to embrace one another with all of our differences. 

The seventh day is given each week to reflect on the goodness of God’s world and the collective mission of the Jewish people. The tzedakah box stands during the rest of the week to help us build God’s presence in goodness in an unredeemed world.

It was not easy in the time of Moses and it has not grown easier in our own day. But we are still responsible for one another and we still have to hold hands on our way through the wilderness. ■

The writer is Max Webb senior rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and author of David: The Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by