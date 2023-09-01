The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Ki Tavo: The parasha of joy

Happiness doesn’t truly penetrate the heart when one accumulates wealth or acquires specific products. Instead, it comes from giving to others.

By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 12:08
THE MORE value we attribute to our actions, the happier we are when performing them. (photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
THE MORE value we attribute to our actions, the happier we are when performing them.
(photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Parshat Ki Tavo concludes Moses’ lengthy address to the Children of Israel on the eve of his departure from this world and their entry into the Land of Israel. In this parasha, there is a special emphasis on the joy one should feel in fulfilling commandments and living according to the Torah.

The parasha begins with the happiness of a person who plants trees and is privileged to see fruit growing in his orchard. This person brings the first fruits to the Temple in Jerusalem and expresses gratitude to God for the abundance and goodness he has received, recognizing that it is not natural for him to be residing in the Land of Israel and enjoying its fruits. The description of bringing the first fruits to the Temple concludes as follows:

“And you shall rejoice with all the good that the Lord your God has given to you and to your house… you and the Levite and the stranger who is among you” (Deuteronomy 26, 11).

The importance of giving to others

Immediately afterward, we read about the commandment of maaser ani, instructing us to give a tenth of the produce to the poor every third year. Rabbi Jacob ben Asher (Baal HaTurim, 13th century, Germany-Spain) explains the connection between joy and giving. When a person gives to others, he/she experiences a sense of satisfaction and self-worth that leads to happiness.

MANY PEOPLE, especially in our times, are tempted to believe that happiness is achieved through consumption and acquisitions. However, reality proves otherwise. Happiness doesn’t truly penetrate the heart when one accumulates wealth or acquires specific products. Instead, it comes from giving to others. This is the natural inclination that the Creator instilled within humans: Giving begets love and joy.

Reading a torah scroll (credit: INGIMAGE)Reading a torah scroll (credit: INGIMAGE)

Even in the sections dealing with the punishments that the Children of Israel will face if they stray from the path of Torah and commandments, we are surprised to find the reasoning behind these punishments described in the following verse:

“Because you did not serve the Lord your God with joy and gladness of heart” (Deuteronomy 28, 47).

This verse has taught Jewish thinkers throughout the generations that joy is not only a result of moral behavior but is also a requirement. Maimonides, for example, writes:

“The joy experienced in the performance of a commandment and the love of God Who commanded them is of itself a great commandment, and anyone who deprives himself of this joy is punishable, as it is said, ‘Because you did not serve the Lord your God with joy’” (Mishneh Torah, Laws of Lulav, Chapter 8).

Another commentator, Rabbi Yosef Ibn Asher (Rabeinu BeChayei, 13th century, Spain), adds:

“The joy of fulfilling a commandment is a commandment in itself, apart from the reward for the commandment itself; there is a reward for the joy... Therefore, a person should perform the commandments with joy and wholehearted intent” (Rabbeinu Bechaye on Deuteronomy).

This perspective is surprising. When a person performs a commandment – puts on tefillin, sanctifies the Sabbath, prays, and the like – he/she is required to do so with joy. This joy is a commandment in and of itself, and he/she receives a reward for it. Joy expresses the impact of the action on the soul’s experience. When people fulfill a commandment, they are called upon to truly appreciate their actions.

The more value we attribute to our actions, the happier we are when performing them. This is because fulfilling the commandments grants us a sense of satisfaction and gratitude for the privilege of living a life that is morally, ethically, and spiritually meaningful. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by