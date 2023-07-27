The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

This isn't the first time in recent years that foxes have been spotted near the walls of the Temple Mount.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 27, 2023 22:14
Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023. (photo credit: Haim Shohat/Flash90)
Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
(photo credit: Haim Shohat/Flash90)

A fox was spotted along the southern wall of the Temple Mount on Wednesday night, as Tisha Be'Av, the day when the two Temples of Jerusalem were destroyed, was marked.

The sighting of the fox went viral, with social media users saying the sighting was a sign of a prophecy coming true.

@yayadib♬ צליל מקורי - Yair

The social media users were referencing a story related in Tractate Makkot (24b) in which Rabbi Akiva, Rabban Gamliel, Rabbi Elazar ben Azarya, and Rabbi Yehoshua visited the site of the destroyed Second Temple.

When the rabbis arrived at the site, they saw a fox emerge from the site of the Holy of Holies and began weeping, although Rabbi Akiva began laughing. The rabbis asked Rabbi Akiva why he was laughing as a fox walked in a site about which the Torah wrote "And the non-priest who approaches shall die."

Rabbi Akiva responded that the appearance of the fox coincided with a prophecy given by the prophet Uriah in which he stated “Therefore, for your sake Zion shall be plowed as a field, and Jerusalem shall become rubble, and the Temple Mount as the high places of a forest (where foxes are found).” (Although the prophecy appears in Micah 3:12, there is a rabbinic tradition that it was prophesied by Uriah and not Micah.)

View of the Davidson Center Archeological park, near the southern wall of the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. December 17, 2015 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) View of the Davidson Center Archeological park, near the southern wall of the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. December 17, 2015 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rabbi Akiva noted that the prophet Isaiah linked the prophecy to Uriah to the prophecy of Zecharia (a prophet during the Second Temple period) which reads "There shall yet be elderly men and elderly women sitting in the streets of Jerusalem.” (Zechariah 8:4)

"Until the prophecy of Uriah was fulfilled I was afraid that the prophecy of Zechariah would not be fulfilled. Now that the prophecy of Uriah was fulfilled, it is evident that the prophecy of Zechariah remains valid," said Rabbi Akiva.

"[The Sages] said to him, employing this formulation: Akiva, you have comforted us; Akiva, you have comforted us," concludes the story in the Gemara.

Former spotting of foxes near the Temple Mount

This isn't the first time in recent years that foxes have been spotted near the walls of the Temple Mount.

In 2019, foxes were spotted near the Western Wall.

At the time, the rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz stated that "It was impossible not to cry at the sight of the fulfillment of the prophecy of 'Foxes walked in it' on the evening of Tisha Be'Av."

"We, who were Rabbi Akiva's students, remember how he consoled his friends when they saw the same image, immediately after the destruction of the Temple. May it be that just as we were privileged to see with our own eyes what Rabbi Akiva and his friends saw, so we will be privileged to witness what Rabbi Akiva promised his friends, soon in our time, Amen."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by