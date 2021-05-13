The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Bamidbar: The two titles

There will always be people enchanted by the openness of the world, who neglect the necessity for order.

By DAVID WOLPE  
MAY 13, 2021 18:49
A ladder stands in front of two paintings by Pablo Picasso at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem; Picasso smashed the rules of painting and sculpture (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
A ladder stands in front of two paintings by Pablo Picasso at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem; Picasso smashed the rules of painting and sculpture
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
 In the title of the fourth book of the Torah is a crucial lesson of life. To be more accurate, in the titles.
The Hebrew title, Bamidbar, means “in the wilderness.” The English title, derived from the census recounted in Chapter 1, is “Numbers.”
What does “in the wilderness” evoke? The desert provides an essential metaphor for the Jewish spirit. Our Rabbis teach that one must be open like a desert to receive Torah (Tanhuma Bamidbar 6:1). Receptivity, creativity and openness are the essential qualities for a life of Torah. The dynamism of the tradition depends on the impulse of internal freedom to create and innovate. Even in cramped quarters one should feel that there is an open sky overhead.
Yet creativity without discipline is like a blender without a top. To be creative alone is to invite chaos. “Numbers” evokes discipline, exactitude, precision. Counting is the bridle of creativity without which the rider cannot hang onto the horse. Think of the pianist who plays the most magnificent composition with brio and seeming abandon. Behind that performance lies hours of hand exercises, fingers running routinely up and down the keys, the metronome ticking off intervals – the discipline that alone releases creativity.
Picasso said once that it took him four years to paint like Raphael but a lifetime to paint like a child. He needed to acquire the discipline of the painter before he could release the creativity of the artist.
God took an inchoate people into the most boundary-less place on earth in order to teach Israel the boundaries of the law. Discipline as the foundation for creativity is emphasized by our greatest sages. Last week’s parasha concerned the sabbatical year. The sabbatical year canceled debts, but as a result, people were less willing to lend as the sabbatical approached. The great Hillel in a famous burst of rabbinic creativity enacted the Prozbul, a way to turn debts over to the court so they would not be canceled, and could still be given with assurance. It was an innovative solution to an economic deadlock in the law. Both wonderful and characteristic is that this same Hillel said, (Chagigah 9b) “One who learns Torah and reviews it 100 times cannot be compared to one who reviews it 101 times.” In other words, Hillel’s originality was rooted in his mastery. Bamidbar and Numbers go hand in hand.
The theme of discipline and creativity is continued when in the wilderness Israel is organized into tribes. In some ways this fourth book of the Torah recaps creation; the wilderness is a kind of tohu vavohu, a place formless and void, empty of structures. As God made forms and order within chaos at creation, so the Israelites learn how to form themselves into a society amidst the emptiness of the wilderness. What God has done for the world, Israel must now do for society. And as God has created with words, the fourth book is called Bamidbar, with its suggestion of dibbur, language, since communication is at the heart of social organization.
Since it is the formation of society it is no surprise that Numbers is also the book of rebellion. There will always be people enchanted by the openness of the world, who neglect the necessity for order. We chafe against restraints until we discover how awful it is to exist in anarchy.
G.K. Chesterton once remarked that the most important thing about a painting is its frame. Bamidbar teaches us to hold fast both to the spring of creativity that gives vitality and color to the world, and the laws and boundaries that maintain a loose order on our expressive impulses. Chaos and order, creativity and discipline – combine the two, and you get the children of Israel. 
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe.


Tags Torah creativity art parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
3

Israel continues massive bombardments against Hamas targets

Palestinians are seen checking the damage caused after a 15-floor building was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021.
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by