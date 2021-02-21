The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

What is the Jewish holiday with the unhealthiest food?

Dr. Maya Rozman answers which holiday has the unhealthiest food and explains how to make mishloach manot healthier.

By MAYA ROSMAN/103FM  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 11:41
Hamantaschen from Jerusalem's Marzipan bakery (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Hamantaschen from Jerusalem's Marzipan bakery
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The holidays of Israel, besides for their religious importance, are also blessed with traditional foods. Passover has matzot and gefilte fish, Rosh Hashana has honey and apples, Hanukkah has sufganiyot and Purim has hamantaschen. On every holiday, it is practice to discuss how many calories your food has and how we get rid of it all after it's all over, but which holiday is the unhealthiest in terms of its food? Dr. Maya Rosman answered just that on her program on 103FM.
"The Purim holiday is the most unhealthy holiday out of all the holidays," warned the nutritionist. "It's true that the sufganiyot of Hanukkah are fried in low quality oil in which harmful materials are formed during the heating, but, in my opinion, Purim takes first place."
"It's not enough that the hamantaschen that are bought usually contain margarine, sugar, white flour and a ton of calories, so the mishloach manot add another too large variety of unhealthy sweets and snacks, with huge amounts of sugars, salt, unhealthy fats, and again the issue of calories. When there are several packages of mishloach manot on the kitchen counter, there are those who will have a hard time resisting the temptation and put all the unhealthy sweets and snacks into their bodies, in an amount that will cause weight gain and a risk of diabetes, blood pressure and heart disease."
"I ask myself since when were mishloach manot defined as a pile of all the most unhealthy things there is? Why not make it a tray of freshly cut fruit with some nuts? And let's focus for a moment also on the traditional three-sided hamantaschen cookie: it can be upgraded in place of the purchased hamantaschen, which are high in white flour, white sugar, margarine, and a filling that has nothing healthy in it," she suggested. "The dough we make at home, can be thinner, so it will be possible to focus on a healthy filling that will give all the nutritional value. You can make the dough from wholemeal flour, and cold-pressed butter or coconut oil, and not even put sugar in it. An even better health value will be in almond flour dough, which is also probably tastier."
"The preferred fillings are from sugar-free halva, or tahini, cocoa and sesame that are mixed. It is advisable to combine with a filling of walnuts or other nuts that you like, and it is also possible to combine chopped dried fruit," she added. "In addition, it is also possible to use a cheese filling with raisins and cinnamon. In that case, it is a cookie with a not bad health value."


Tags healthy eating food holiday cooking jewish holidays purim diet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by