YouTube series addressing 3,000 of Jewish history premiers June 29

A YouTube series addressing 3,000 years of Jewish history will be premiering on the online video-sharing platform June 29th.The series titled The Jewish Story Explained created by OpenDor Media (formerly Jerusalem U) in collaboration with Unpacked Media, will tackle three millenniums of Jewish history through the span of 42 episodes, lasting 10 minutes each. "We're shooting a video series about the Jewish story, Jewish history. You know, how we got from point A to point B, because there are a lot of gaps in common knowledge. Here, we are just filling in the gaps," OpenDor Media said in their teaser video.The first fifteen episodes (season one) will be released on the June 29 premier date, and will cover ancient Israel from 586 BCE until the Jewish dispersal in 1,000 CE.Season two intends to address the Middle Ages, antisemitism and assimilation in the lead up to modern Judaism.The third season will discuss contemporary Judaism, from the 20th century until now.“This series helps our young adult audience connect to their story on their terms,” said CEO of OpenDor Media Dina Rabhan in a press release. “Our mission at Unpacked is to create educational, nuanced, and entertaining videos that unpack and clarify the complex issues surrounding Jewish identity, heritage and Zionism.”