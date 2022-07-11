With the visit of US President Joe Biden to the Middle East this week, Israel’s defense establishment will show off the country’s multi-layered missile defense umbrella in hopes to push their combat-proven systems abroad.

One of Biden’s first meetings during his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday will be at Ben Gurion International Airport where he will meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and view the country’s Iron Dome and the new Iron Beam laser defense system.

The ground-based high-powered laser is in advanced stages and will be used alongside the Iron Dome to intercept aerial threats such as rockets and drones. It will also be able to handle rocket barrages.

Israel will likely ask the President for funding for the project which the defense ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) has already begun on the second generation.

But unlike other systems, the Iron Beam is not yet operational and is not expected to be for at least the next three years.

AN IRON DOME anti-missile launcher is deployed in the center of the country in January 2019 amid tension in Syria and in the South. (credit: KOKO/FLASH90)

However, countries around the globe have shown interest in other combat-proven systems that have been used by Israel such as the Arrow and Barak missile defense systems.

Arms export

In 2021, Israeli arms exports soared to an all-time high of $11.3 billion from $7 billion the previous year.

According to the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry (SIBAT), in 2021 Israeli companies exported among others: missiles rockets and air defense systems, drone systems and UAVs, radars and electronic warfare, manned aircraft and avionics, weapon stations and launchers, ammunition and armament, intelligence, information and cyber systems and more.

A senior defense official recently said that due to the war in “Ukraine as well as the overall situation in the world, we are striving to increase the production of Israeli defense industries by tens of percent and to expand cooperation.”

“We are opening production lines and preparing for this situation,” the official said.

And in a recent briefing to journalists, Gantz said that since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel has been working with regional countries and has increased its military-to-military ties as well as signed more than USD $3 billion of dollars worth of defense deals.

During his visit, Biden and Gantz are also set to discuss the idea of a regional air defense alliance which the defense minister has touted in recent weeks as already having had successes in downing Iranian aerial threats.

Gantz has said that Israel is building a US-sponsored “Middle East Air Defense Alliance” (MEAD) that has already thwarted threats and “that will strengthen the cooperation between Israel and countries in the region.”

"The Middle East Air Defense Alliance is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz

“This program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries,” he told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs Defense Committee in June.

While Arab States haven’t commented on MEAD, in a recent paper by Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the general said that the campaign to thwart Iran’s regional plans is taking place across the Middle East, with a “regional alliance” of the US, Israel, the Gulf States (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait), Egypt and Jordan, as well as Qatar, Oman, Sudan and Morocco.

According to a senior defense source, Iran and its proxies have launched more missile and UAV attacks against Gulf States than at Israel. And rocket and drone attacks by Iran have increased, there have been talks taking place between Israel and several Gulf states to understand what is most relevant to counter the threats.

Be that a regional alliance, defense systems, or both.