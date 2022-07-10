Benny Gantz's Blue and White and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope are on the verge of a joint run in the elections to the 25th Knesset, N12 reported on Sunday.

The report has not been confirmed by either party or by any other news outlet.

A breakthrough was reportedly achieved last week and an official announcement of the union is expected soon, the report said.

New Hope will reportedly receive a ratio of about one-third of the joint party's seats, versus two-thirds for Blue and White.

Sa'ar will be placed in second place on the list, Education Minister Yifat Shasha Bitton will be in fifth place and Minister of Construction and Housing Zeev Elkin would be seventh place on the list, according to the report.

leader of the New Hope party Gideon Saar seen with party supporters during a New Hope party conference in Modi'in, December 5, 2021 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel will not be on the list, the report added.

In addition, recent reports have indicated that former chief of staff Gadi Izenkot is considering running either in Yesh Atid or Blue and White.

If he joins the new Gantz-Saar party he would be placed second or third on the list, and may receive a few more spots on the list to fill with people of his choice.

It is not clear whether Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana of Yamina, who reportedly was looking into joining a different party, will join the list, and if so in which slot.

In a Channel 12 poll conducted ten days ago, such a merger would give the party 15 seats, making the third-largest after Likud and Yesh Atid.

Elkin denied that New Hope would merge with any other party as late as two weeks ago.

Party reactions

New Hope refused to respond to a query about the report.

Blue and White also refused to respond.