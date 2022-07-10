The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz and Sa'ar on the verge of joining parties for next election - report

A breakthrough was reportedly achieved last week and an official announcement of the union is expected soon, the report said.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 10, 2022 13:24

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 14:03
Newly appointed Minister of Justice Gideon Saar with outgoing Minister of Justice Benny Gantz at a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry for Justice in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
Newly appointed Minister of Justice Gideon Saar with outgoing Minister of Justice Benny Gantz at a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry for Justice in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)

Benny Gantz's Blue and White and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope are on the verge of a joint run in the elections to the 25th Knesset, N12 reported on Sunday.

The report has not been confirmed by either party or by any other news outlet.

A breakthrough was reportedly achieved last week and an official announcement of the union is expected soon, the report said.

New Hope will reportedly receive a ratio of about one-third of the joint party's seats, versus two-thirds for Blue and White.  

Sa'ar will be placed in second place on the list, Education Minister Yifat Shasha Bitton will be in fifth place and Minister of Construction and Housing Zeev Elkin would be seventh place on the list, according to the report. 

leader of the New Hope party Gideon Saar seen with party supporters during a New Hope party conference in Modi'in, December 5, 2021 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) leader of the New Hope party Gideon Saar seen with party supporters during a New Hope party conference in Modi'in, December 5, 2021 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel will not be on the list, the report added.

In addition, recent reports have indicated that former chief of staff Gadi Izenkot is considering running either in Yesh Atid or Blue and White.

If he joins the new Gantz-Saar party he would be placed second or third on the list, and may receive a few more spots on the list to fill with people of his choice.

It is not clear whether Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana of Yamina, who reportedly was looking into joining a different party, will join the list, and if so in which slot.

In a Channel 12 poll conducted ten days ago, such a merger would give the party 15 seats, making the third-largest after Likud and Yesh Atid.

Elkin denied that New Hope would merge with any other party as late as two weeks ago.

Party reactions 

New Hope refused to respond to a query about the report.

Blue and White also refused to respond. 



Tags Benny Gantz Politics gideon sa'ar israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by