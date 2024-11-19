Hezbollah rocket fire kills one woman but then agrees to a US ceasefire proposal
City residents share experience of Hezbollah rocket attack in Ramat Gan • IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari to receive 2024 Israel Security Spokesperson Award
Hezbollah rocket kills woman in Shfaram, wounds dozens
The other ten individuals wounded were in moderate condition, suffering from injuries from broken glass, and all were transferred for further medical care, MDA said.
Hezbollah fired over 75 rockets on Monday, with one hitting Shfaram in northern Israel, killing one woman in her 50s and wounding 56 others, and shrapnel from another injuring five, one of whom is in serious condition.
Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the woman had been wounded while in a safe room of a building. Paramedics later pronounced her dead on the scene.
The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa said it treated 56 people who were wounded in Shfaram, including 18 children and teenagers. Two of the wounded, a 41-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy, were in serious condition. Among the wounded being treated is also a pregnant woman.
Ceasefire in north? Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel - official
Hezbollah, a heavily armed movement backed by Iran, endorsed its long-time ally Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to negotiate over a ceasefire.
Lebanon and Hezbollah have agreed to a US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel with some comments on the content, a top Lebanese official told Reuters on Monday, describing the effort as the most serious yet to end to the fighting.
Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said Lebanon had delivered its written response to the US ambassador in Lebanon on Monday, and White House envoy Amos Hochstein was traveling to Beirut to continue talks.
MDA, city residents share experience of Hezbollah rocket attack in Ramat Gan
"There was a huge boom, I felt the blast wave, and the house shook,” shared a city resident.
Residents of Ramat Gan were reportedly in shock following the rocket hit in Ben Gurion Street in the city on Monday, wounding several people.
"There was a huge boom, I felt the blast wave, and the house shook," shared a city resident.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari to receive 2024 Israel Security Spokesperson Award
The association chose to honor Hagari for his responsible, professional, and calm frequent appearances during challenging moments and for reporting on the successes of the IDF.
IDF Spokesperson Brigadier-General Daniel Hagari will receive the 2024 Israel Security Spokesperson Award from the Association of Spokespersons and Public Relations Officers of Local Authorities in Israel (ASPROLA), the association announced on Tuesday.
The association, which includes hundreds of local authorities across the country, chose to honor Hagari for his frequent appearances during challenging moments, which were always responsible, professional, and calm, and for reporting on the IDF's successes.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says