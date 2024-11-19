Hezbollah rocket fire kills one woman but then agrees to a US ceasefire proposal

Damage to synagogue in Haifa after Hezbollah rocket barrage November 16, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Hezbollah fired over 75 rockets on Monday, with one hitting Shfaram in northern Israel, killing one woman in her 50s and wounding 56 others, and shrapnel from another injuring five, one of whom is in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the woman had been wounded while in a safe room of a building. Paramedics later pronounced her dead on the scene.

The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa said it treated 56 people who were wounded in Shfaram, including 18 children and teenagers. Two of the wounded, a 41-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy, were in serious condition. Among the wounded being treated is also a pregnant woman.