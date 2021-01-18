The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

A golden opportunity waiting - Analysis

An overview of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate market.

By SEMADAR MICHAELOV  
JANUARY 18, 2021 20:14
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The two largest cities in the United Arab Emirates are Abu Dhabi, the capital, with 4,200,000 square meters of gross leasable office area, and Dubai, the commercial center, with 9,800,000 sq.m. of gross leasable office area.
Both cities have several free-trade zones, each designed around one of more business categories, and they offer licenses to companies within these categories. Free-trade zones exemptions include 100% foreign ownership of the enterprise, 100% import- and export-tax exemptions, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, corporate-tax exemptions for up to 50 years, no personal income taxes and assistance with labor recruitment, sponsorship and housing.
Typical market practices
Abu Dhabi and Dubai have similar office-market practices, with one main difference: In Abu Dhabi, the basis of measurement is in square meters, while in Dubai square feet are used.
In both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, rental fees are quoted on the basis of measurement per annum, based on either net rentable area for a small office space, or gross area if a tenant takes up a floor or a series of floors in a building.
A service charge is often included in the rental fee, but in some of the newer office developments, rents are quoted exclusive of service charge. A 5% VAT is applicable on all fees.
It is very rare that landlords provide a Tenant Improvement (TI) Allowance. For new leases, landlords generally offer rent-free equivalent for one to two months for every year leased and additional car parking spaces instead. Traditionally, leases were for one year and renewable yearly. Recently, corporate tenants have been negotiating three- to five-year leases, and some landlords are willing to offer longer leases.
Dubai

Dubai expects 8% supply growth over the next three years, with the newly constructed 800,000-sq.m. adding pressure to the existing stock and increasing vacancies, particularly within lower-quality office buildings. Some 24% of this upcoming supply is the Jumeriah Lake Towers project near Dubai Marina.
In 2014, most of the office supply (57%) was Grade B, whereas today, Grade B accounts for just under half (47%) of all leasable office space. Grade A rental fees in the central business district are 115 to 180 United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) per square foot per annum, which translates to 103-161 AED (NIS 95-NIS 149) per sq.m. per month, and secondary space has rates of 85-165 AED per square foot per annum, which translates to 76-148 AED (NIS 70-NIS 136) per sq.m. per month.
Global corporations have a significant impact on Dubai’s office sector. They have impacted the office sector in Dubai in several ways, including by keeping demand levels for Grade A strong as international companies actively seeking quality space and workplace efficiency. More specifically, the consolidation of large companies has led to both a higher demand in single-owned office buildings and longer-lease terms.
In addition, corporations increasingly view flexible office space as a key element of their portfolios and consider wellness in the workplace a core pillar of real-estate strategy. This could impact demand for specific design elements, such as large virtually column-free floor plates, higher floor-to-ceiling clearance and additional services and amenities.
Since 2017, free-zone companies in Dubai can operate outside their respective free-zone boundaries, which has led to an increased level of governance, transparency and compliance that benefits business in the free zones and contributing to the growth of Dubai and the UAE.
There are 25 free zones in Dubai, including Dubai Science Park (key tenants: Bayer, IFF, Bristol-Myers Squibb), TECOM (Google, Walk Disney, DXC Technologies, Juniper Networks, Expedia, Hewlett Packard), Dubai Healthcare City (Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Eli Lilly, Nova Nordis), Dubai International Financial Center (Clifford Chance, Citibank, Marriot, Lloyd’s of London, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bloomberg, Linklaters, Standard & Poor’s), Dubai Design District Adidas, Lego, Puma) and Dubai Airport (Abbot Laboratories, The Hershey Company, Lexmark, Boeing).
Abu Dhabi

An additional 500,000 sq.m. is expected to be completed over the next three years in Abu Dhabi, reflecting a supply growth of 12%.
Prime office on-shore rental rates are 1,600-1,800 AED per sq.m. per annum, which translates to NIS 123-NIS 138 per sq.m. per month. Free-zone rental rates are higher at 1,900-2,200 AED per sq.m. per annum, which translates to NIS 146-NIS 169 per sq.m. per month.
There are more than six free zones in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Global Market is an award-winning International Financial Center. Twofour54 is home to Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment industry. Masdar Future Energy Company is a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development. Tawazun Industrial Park is earmarked as the epicenter of advanced precision industries. Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone operates a logistics park, business park, business center and one-stop shopping services. KIZAD is a post-integrated industrial zone and leading hub for manufacturing, logistics and trade across diverse sectors.
Key tenants in Abu Dhabi include PWC, WeWork, IWG, Clifford Chance BNP Paribas, Airbus, HSBC, Palantir, SAAB, BAE Systems and IBM.
The writer is head of the international department of CBRE Group, a real-estate company.


Tags United Arab Emirates abu dhabi real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by