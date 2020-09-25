The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Abbas at UNGA: No peace in region while Israeli occupation continues

Palestinians have warned that the US peace initiative under which, both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have recognized Israel, has normalized the Israeli “occupation.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 19:03
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting with Palestinian factions over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 3, 2020 (photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting with Palestinian factions over Israel and the United Arab Emirates' deal to normalise ties, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 3, 2020
(photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The international community must reject the US peace plan and instead hold an international conference at the start of 2021 to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict base on the pre-1967 lines, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the UN General Assembly Friday.
"I call on the secretary-general of the United Nations to undertake, in cooperation with the Quartet and the Security Council, preparations to convene an international conference with full authority and with the participation of all concerned parties, early next year, to engage in a genuine peace process,” Abbas told the opening session of the 75th UNGA.
Any peace deal with Israel, should be “based on international law, UN resolutions and the relevant terms of reference, leading to an end the occupation and the achievement by the Palestinian people of their freedom and independence within their State, with east Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 borders, and resolving all final status issues, notably the question of the refugees, based on resolution 194,” Abbas said.
He attacked the US led process, under which Israel is making peace with Arab nations prior to the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It’s a move that is contrary to the Arab Peace Initiative, which forbade Arab normalization with Israel until a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, was achieved.
“Until when will the Palestinian people remain under Israeli occupation and will the question of millions of Palestine refugees remain without a just solution in accordance with what the United Nations has determined over 70 years ago?,” Abbas asked.
“We will not kneel or surrender and we will not deviate from our fundamental positions, and we shall overcome,” Abbas said.
“Those who believe the Palestinian people can coexist with the occupation or be subdued by pressure and diktats are under an illusion, as are those who are being misled to believe that they can circumvent our people, who bear this struggle and are its only address,” Abbas said.
“Let everyone know there will be no peace, no security, no stability and no coexistence in our region while this occupation continues,” he said.
Bahrain spoke to the UN on Thursday. During its address it emphasized that it believed that it could both have peace with Israel and help Palestinians pursue a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.


