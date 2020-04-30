The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Abbas lambasted for turning his office into a ‘parallel government’

‘We now have three Palestinian governments’

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 30, 2020 16:29
PA PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – ‘He makes threats and engages in fiery rhetoric as part of a strategy to appease the Palestinian public.’ (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
PA PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas – 'He makes threats and engages in fiery rhetoric as part of a strategy to appease the Palestinian public.'
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
In a move that has drawn criticism from Palestinian legal experts, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has signed a new law that gives his office administrative and financial authorities similar to those that the PA government has.
Critics said the law paves the way for the creation of a parallel PA government in the West Bank. They also complained that the expansion of the authorities of the PA president’s office comes at a time when the Palestinians are facing an economic crisis in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Palestinian parliament, Palestinian Legislative Council, has been paralyzed since 2007, when Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip. The absence of the parliament has paved the way for Abbas and the PA government to pass dozens of laws and regulations in the past 13 years.
The controversial law, published in the Palestinian Official Gazette Al-Wakae’ on March 19, states that the Office of the Palestinian Presidency shall enjoy an independent financial position within the “state budget” and have the authority to carry out financial activities. It further authorizes Abbas’s office to work directly with the private sector.
The law states that the head of the Office of the Palestinian Presidency shall enjoy the powers granted to the head of a government department and receive a salary equal to the salary of a minister. It also authorizes the office to open branches in Palestinian cities.
The Office of the Palestinian Presidency is defined by the new law as a “state institution whose job is to “organize communication and cooperation with all official and informal state institutions, locally and internationally, and oversee the implementation of the PA president’s decisions and instructions.”
Palestinian legal experts said that the new law means that the Palestinians would not have three governments: two in the West Bank and a third in the Gaza Strip. This law, they argued, is in violation of the Palestinian Basic Law and undermines the authorities of the PA government, headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
Adnan Amr, a former legal advisor to the PA president, criticized the law on his Facebook page by describing it as “legal anarchy.”
Palestinian lawyer and writer Shaqi Issa, a former PA minister of agriculture, also commented on his Facebook page on the new law.
The new law, Issa said, turns Abbas’s office into a government inside his presidential Mukata’ah compound in Ramallah. “Congratulations on the right to self-determination and independence of the people of the Mukata’ah,” Issa remarked sarcastically.
“Congratulations to the head of the Office of the Palestinian Presidency; God willing, next year [the Mukata’ah] will become a nation. If you are now preparing a constitution, you can benefit from the experience of the Vatican, bearing in mind that the Vatican has no branches, while according to this law you seem to have expansionist intentions to open branches.”


