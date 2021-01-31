Abrahamic Business Workshop brings together key business leaders in Dubai

The Abrahamic Business Circle, an international organization for economic diplomacy, held its first workshop in Dubai on Thursday. The conference was opened by patron Sheikh Juma Bin Juma Al Maktoum. Members from industries including real estate, venture capital, and finance shared their knowledge and expertise in the panel sessions.
Raphael Nagel, the Abrahamic Business Circle’s chairman, and founder said: “The event was a huge success for us. As the first gathering of our members, we saw there is a hunger for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, which the Abrahamic Business Circle is all about.”
The all-day event was held at the Grand Millennium Business Bay in Dubai and was sponsored by Ph.D. Studies, i24News, Khaleej Times, and The Jerusalem Post.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}