Abu Dhabi crown prince: UAE rejects Israel's illegal annexation

"I assured King Abdullah in our phone conversation of UAE's full solidarity with Jordan & our categorical rejection of accepting Israel's illegal annexation of Palestinian lands."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, RACHEL WOLF  
JUNE 18, 2020 00:14
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets with Jordan's King Abdullah at Amman military airport, Jordan, November 20, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets with Jordan's King Abdullah at Amman military airport, Jordan, November 20, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Wednesday that he spoke with King Abdullah and "assured" him of the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) "categorical rejection" of Israel's plan to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank.
"I assured King Abdullah in our phone conversation of UAE's full solidarity with Jordan & our categorical rejection of accepting Israel's illegal annexation of Palestinian lands. We are working with our Arab brethren & the international community against this illegal move," Al Nahyan tweeted on Wednesday.
King Abdullah has been a vocal advocate against Israel's planned annexation. The king recently called on US Congress to oppose any attempt by Israel to oppose annexation.
Recently, several Democratic representatives sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposing the move.
“Unilateral annexation would likely jeopardize Israel’s significant progress on normalization with Arab states at a time when closer cooperation can contribute to countering shared threats,” they wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
In September, King Abdullah warned that annexation would have an impact on the Israel-Jordan relationship.
Additionally, the UAE has warned Israel against moving forward with annexation, most recently in an op-ed from UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al Otaiba.
“We wanted to speak directly to the Israelis. The message was all the progress that you have seen, and the attitudes that have been changing toward Israel, people becoming more accepting of Israel, and less hostile to Israel, all of that could be undermined by a decision to annex,” Otaiba said.
“I wanted to make sure people understood, how we saw this possibility and the risks associated with it. There is opportunity for sure, that has potential in the coming years, as attitudes shift toward Israel. But this could be a setback for all of those things, and especially for Israelis who are so keen on opening relationships with new Arab countries, that they don’t currently have relationships with,” Otaiba added.
Otaiba also wrote about annexation's impact on Israel's relationship with Jordan.
Annexation will send tidal waves across the region. It will primarily affect Jordan, the same Jordan whose stability – which is sometimes taken for granted – benefits the entire region and Israel in particular,” Otaiba wrote.
According to the Trump administration's peace plan, Israel can apply sovereignty to up to 30% of the West Bank starting in July.


