Amid Pompeo visit, Iran says it has energy projects worth $5.5 billion

Rouhani and his oil and gas experts discussed investments in projects that total 4.7 Billion Euros or an estimated $5.5 billion dollars.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 24, 2020 12:18
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attended a meeting devoted to oil and energy issues on Monday. He met with the Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh and discussed the country’s latest ambitions and projects. Iran is under US sanctions and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday. Iran’s bragging about its oil accomplishments appear tied to the Pompeo visit and an attempt to argue that Iranian energy industry has not been gutted by US sanctions.  The report on Rouhani's comments was made at Fars News.
Rouhani and his oil and gas experts discussed investments in projects that total 4.7 Billion Euros or an estimated $5.5 billion dollars. This included several billion for up to nine new natural gas lines and also a billion being plowed into Bushehr Petrochemical projects. A new power plant will also be built. Iranian infrastructure recently suffered a serious of mysterious explosions and Iran has hinted that sabotage affected its Natanz nuclear facility. Numerous power plants and petrochemical facilities also suffered mysterious fires. Iran says it is launching 17 new projects in this sector and that it has some 55 companies active in the south of the country.
Iran is seeking massive new investment by China in this sector as well. China has slammed US attempts to put in place “snapback” sanctions and also has opposed extending an arms embargo on Iran. Iranian media over the last months has discussed a new deal with China that could see $400 billion in trade and investment. The reports said that China could invest $280 billion over the next decades in Iran’s petrochemical sector. Another $100 billion would go toward infrastructure upgrades. That means the current discussion of $5.5 billion is only a small drop in the bucket of what Beijing could provide. 
Rouhani said Iran has nothing to be ashamed of in its current state of affairs. Iran once was seeking to produce 3.8 million barrels a day of oil. Reports indicated the US sanctions had removed some 2.7 million of those barrels daily from the world market. Rouhani indicated Iran should be producing some one million barrels daily but US sanctions had taken a bite. He said that the gas industry has also helped connect 17,000 villages to natural gas. 


Tags Iran rouhani iran Mike Pompeo
