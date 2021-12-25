The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Former Iran hostage files lawsuit against Princeton University for 'abandoning him'

Wang argued that Princeton and its Iran Center took the advice of “pro-regime activists and academics”  prior to his arrest and after his imprisonment.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 18:17
Xiyue Wang hugging United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Ed McMullen in December 2019 following his release from Iranian prison. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Xiyue Wang hugging United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Ed McMullen in December 2019 following his release from Iranian prison.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Middle Eastern scholar Xiyue Wang sued Princeton University recently for failing to ensure his security in the Islamic Republic of Iran and allegedly running a campaign to prevent media coverage about the Iranian regime's illegal imprisonment of the academic.
The Washington Free Beacon first reported on the lawsuit on Thursday, citing sections from the legal document, saying: "Everything Princeton did and abstained from doing was centered around absolving its institutional responsibility, protecting its institutional reputation, and maintaining its political relations with Iran."
The US government secured Wang’s release in December 2019 as part of a prisoner exchange.
Wang argued that Princeton and its Iran Center took the advice of “pro-regime activists and academics”  prior to his arrest and after his imprisonment.
The Free Beacon titled its article "Historian Says Princeton Left Him To ‘Rot’ in Iranian Prison" and reported that Wang said Princeton ignored his security concerns. According to a  July 24, 2016, email, John Haldon, the former director of Princeton's Iran Center director, told  Wang to "sit tight and say nothing to anyone outside the small group of people who already know about the situation."
Students on the Princeton University campus (credit: DOMINICK REUTER/ REUTERS)Students on the Princeton University campus (credit: DOMINICK REUTER/ REUTERS)
The lawsuit said that "Prof. Haldon and Princeton were clearly trying to prevent Mr. Wang’s situation from being known beyond the University."
According to the Free Beacon, Two Princeton lawyers and Vice Provost Anastasia Vrachnos told Wang’s wife, Hua Qu that Wang should not seek to go to the Swiss embassy that represents US interests in Iran, even though they could have afforded Wang diplomatic protection.
The lawsuit says that Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a Princeton academic and former Iranian regime ambassador to Germany, as well as other Princeton employees who have contacts to Iran’s regime, "made the intentional decision not to utilize their political capital" in Iran to help him.
The lawsuit says that "instead of taking action to assist and accelerate Mr. Wang’s release, Princeton chose instead to protect their own reputation over Mr. Wang’s health and well-being. Princeton did nothing but try to suppress news about the case."
The Jerusalem Post sent a press query to Princeton University on Saturday. 
The Iranian-American human rights activist, Lawdan Bazargan,  who was illegally imprisoned in Evin prison, the same penitentiary where Wang was held, in Tehran in the 1980s as a political dissident, told the Post that “despite the far-right, xenophobic, racist, and sexist nature of the Islamic regime of Iran, the liberal progressive left in the West, especially in the United States, has welcomed them in the academia because of IRI's empty anti-imperialist slogans.
"While the Nazi ideology has been discredited, many leading universities in the United States hire proxies of the Islamic Regime, people such as Mousavian at Princeton and Mohammad Jafar Mahallati at Oberlin College, and allow them to brainwash the students with their backward ideas.”
According to Mahallati’s Oberlin College webpage, he taught at Princeton University as an adjunct professor. In 2018, Amnesty International accused Mahallati of covering up  “crimes against humanity” of at least 5,000 Iranian political prisoners during the 1988 massacre in Iranian prisons. Mahallati’s carried out the cover-up while serving as the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UN.
Mahallati previously told the Post that he was not involved in the mass murder. Mousavian was the Iranian regime’s ambassador to Germany in 1992 when the Islamic Republic, according to a Berlin court, assassinated four  Iranian Kurdish dissidents in a Berlin restaurant. 
Bazargan said that “These so-called professors, not only are dangerous ideologically, but they also have the blood of Iranians on their hands, cozying up to the former diplomats of the Islamic Regime of Iran in the past 40 years not only has helped the Islamic Regime to oppress its people and further its reach in the region through its proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis but it also has put the US's national security in danger.” Bazargan has urged Oberlin College to fire Mahallati.
Wang currently works Wang for Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) as a national security advisor.


Tags Iran iranian political prisoners Princeton University Islamic Republic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Amotz Asa-El

The US Capitol insurrection was 2021's event of the year

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by