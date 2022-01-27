Is a new era in Kurdish Region-UAE ties emerging? - analysis

The prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq tweeted an uplifting video montage of his visit to the UAE this week. Masrour Barzani met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi this week. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is considered a key strategist and regional leader, a visionary who was key to the Abraham Accords and other regional and global initiatives.

The meeting with Barzani, therefore, illustrates the importance that the Kurdish Region, an autonomous region in Iraq that is stable and a place of investment and security, places on ties with the UAE and the Gulf. According to Rudaw, a Kurdish media outlet, Barzani said there are “so many opportunities to unlock in our partnership.”

The Kurdistan Region has a section at the Iraqi display at Dubai Expo 2020. “I’m humbled by the warm hospitality and friendship of His Highness Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed and the Emirati people. There are so many opportunities to unlock in our partnership,” Barzani said in a tweet.

He discussed economic opportunities and regional security in Abu Dhabi during the visit. “We emphasized strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE and discussed recent developments in the region,” Barzani also wrote on Facebook.

Kurdish media noted that the “Kurdistan Region and the UAE have enjoyed unique relations in the past, especially when it comes to the UAE's support in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), its humanitarian aid to the displaced people in the Region and its investment.” UAE’s The National also highlighted the visit.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

“Sheikh Mohamed and Mr. Barzani discussed relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly in relation to the Kurdistan Region. They talked about ways to co-operate further in various fields, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity,” the report said. “During the meeting, Mr Barzani condemned the [Houthi] terrorist attack carried out by the Houthis in the UAE. He said their actions flouted international laws and posed a grave threat to regional security.”

The UAE media noted that “relations between the UAE and Iraq have grown stronger in recent years. Last April, the UAE announced $3 billion of investment in Iraq in an attempt to strengthen the economic and investment relations between the two countries.”

This is important, as are the symbols associated with the visit. The Kurdish flag flew during the visit, alongside the Iraqi one in meetings. This is protocol, but it also shows how these meetings represent the importance that the Kurdish region has.

The larger regional picture here is that the UAE is a hub of like-minded countries. The UAE seeks to invest in stability and has a vision for the region. Towards that end, it has signed the Abraham Accords and is working more closely with Israel. That has included a joint Israel, Bahrain, UAE and US Central Command naval exercise last year.

The UAE is also buying new warplanes from France and has sought to patch up some issues with Turkey and Iran, as well as being open to ties with the Syrian regime and knitting together Arab countries from Iraq to Jordan and Egypt.

The UAE also plays a role in Yemen and the Horn of Africa. It may also have influence in Libya and beyond. Abu Dhabi has also sought to rapidly boost ties with Greece and Cyprus over the last years. There are a lot of moves going on here.

The UAE also hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday. Egyptian media said that “during the visit, President Sisi participated in four-way talks in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Hamad bin Isa of Bahrain, and UAE Emir and Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

The leaders “discussed developments in regional issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance coordination and cooperation between the leaders to advance joint Arab action mechanisms in facing the current challenges facing the region.”

The UAE noted Egypt’s role in protecting Arab countries and defending the region. “Meeting with Sisi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed praised Egypt’s continued efforts to establish regional security and stability based on Egypt’s pivotal role regionally,” Egypt Today noted. “Sisi affirmed Egyptian-Emirati relations and Egypt’s keenness to develop close bilateral cooperation and coordination for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and the Arab nation.”

The meetings with the Kurdish leader and with Egypt are part of an important process of working with countries that share interests in the region. This is a bloc of countries and regions that are outside of the Iranian sphere of influence and are sometimes threatened by Iranian-backed proxies or threatened by the Muslim Brotherhood and extremists such as ISIS.

However, the larger picture is that the UAE wants to anchor its policy in places like Egypt, and potentially increase its role in Erbil in the Kurdistan region. This could be transformational if the Kurdish region can work with the UAE while maintaining its own stability against threats.

In recent years, pro-Iran militias have threatened US forces in Erbil. The US has drawn down forces in Iraq and concentrated them in the Kurdish region. There are other issues as well, such as Turkey’s role in the Kurdish region and Iran’s role. In addition, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria are partners of the US-led coalition. They face threats from Turkey and also from ISIS.

The UAE wants to increase relations with Syria and it could play a key role in mediation and discussions relating to the Kurdish autonomous region, Iraq, Syria and other states.