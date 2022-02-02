The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel non-committal amid US pressure over Palestinian-American's death

The IDF said it is looking into the possibility of pressing charges against soldiers over the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 17:09
Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs speaks during his swearing in ceremony held at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem on August 11, 2021 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs speaks during his swearing in ceremony held at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem on August 11, 2021
(photo credit: FLASH90)

An Israeli general said on Wednesday it would be foolish to speculate on whether troops might be prosecuted over the death of an elderly Palestinian-American they detained, a case in which Washington has called for "full accountability."

After reprimanding a battalion commander and dismissing two officers involved in the January 12 death of Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 78, the IDF said its police were looking into the possibility of pressing charges too.

When and if that might happen remains unclear.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said the investigation continues while the chief of its forces in the West Bank, where the death occurred, declined to speculate on the outcome.

"It would be so stupid of me to try to assume or guess," Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs told reporters, adding that he was - per procedure - not privy to that probe.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, who was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 13, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, who was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 13, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

On Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said Washington continued to be "deeply concerned," and expected "a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability."

Israel's top general and defense minister have voiced regret at the conduct of the three officers, whom the military accused of "moral failure and poor decision-making" for leaving As'ad supine and unresponsive in a courtyard of his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya.

Such public Israeli censure at the death of a Palestinian has been unusual. But, Fuchs said, "this has nothing to do with the fact he (As'ad) was American."

A Palestinian autopsy found that As'ad, who had a history of heart problems, had suffered cardiac arrest. Palestinian officials attributed this to him having been manhandled.

Fuchs deemed the incident "shameful" and said As'ad, who was intercepted in his car, should not have been detained.

But he also backed the troops' accounts, saying As'ad had been subjected only to the force required to subdue him. Thinking As'ad had fallen asleep, troops untied his hands and left, Fuchs said.

Asked if it was reasonable to believe an elderly man could sleep, bound, on the ground, in the middle of a winter night, while under guard, Fuchs responded: "I think I could."



Tags IDF Palestinians United States Palestinian investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by