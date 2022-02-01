IDF dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Israel's military said on Monday it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian earlier this month that it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 78, who was also a US national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in the West Bank on Jan. 12. A Palestinian autopsy found he had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.

An Israeli military statement on Monday said an "investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event" while it was "determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when As'ad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate."