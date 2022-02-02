The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Amnesty's apartheid report is propaganda against Middle East peace - US senator

Louisiana senator Dr. Bill Cassidy hit out at Amnesty International's new report which claimed Israel is an apartheid state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 18:42
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Republican Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy (photo credit: GPO)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Republican Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy
(photo credit: GPO)

Amnesty International's report which claims Israel is an apartheid state is "propaganda attempting to demonize and delegitimize the State of Israel," Louisiana senator Dr. Bill Cassidy said on Wednesday.

The report is an attempt to undo the Abraham Accords and other advances of peace in the Middle East, the Republican senator said. "Israel has made a commitment to peaceful relations with the Arab world. We should build upon that progress."

Left-wing NGO Amnesty's new report, published on Tuesday, found that "Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid."

Amnesty also called on the international community to sanction Israel and impose an arms embargo against the Jewish state.

The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO) The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

The US and Germany came to Israel's support shortly after the report's release, with the US rejecting what it called an "absurd" attempt to label Israel as an apartheid state.

 On Wednesday, the German foreign ministry announced it rejects the use of "apartheid" in connection to Israel, stating it is "not helpful to solving the Middle East conflict."



Tags Israel United States apartheid amnesty international Middle East US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by