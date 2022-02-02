Amnesty International's report which claims Israel is an apartheid state is "propaganda attempting to demonize and delegitimize the State of Israel," Louisiana senator Dr. Bill Cassidy said on Wednesday.

The report is an attempt to undo the Abraham Accords and other advances of peace in the Middle East, the Republican senator said. "Israel has made a commitment to peaceful relations with the Arab world. We should build upon that progress."

Left-wing NGO Amnesty's new report, published on Tuesday, found that "Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid."

Amnesty also called on the international community to sanction Israel and impose an arms embargo against the Jewish state.

The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

The US and Germany came to Israel's support shortly after the report's release, with the US rejecting what it called an "absurd" attempt to label Israel as an apartheid state.

On Wednesday, the German foreign ministry announced it rejects the use of "apartheid" in connection to Israel, stating it is "not helpful to solving the Middle East conflict."