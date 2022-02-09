The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

State Department approves a possible $70 million military sale to Jordan

The US arms deal with Jordan comes at the heels of three additional arm sales to Middle Eastern countries that were announced last week

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 20:23
US soldiers stand next to Jordanian flags as they take part in Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Azraq, east of Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2018 (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)
US soldiers stand next to Jordanian flags as they take part in Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Azraq, east of Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2018
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – The State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Jordan on Tuesday. According to the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs (PM), the $70 million deal will include guided multiple launch rocket systems, alternate warheads, unitary rocket pods and related equipment.

“The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale,” the State Department said in a statement. The Jordanian request included 114 guided multiple-launch rocket systems, unitary high explosives, tri-mode fuze (m31) rockets and 114 reduced-range practice rockets.

The deal also includes support equipment, publications and technical data, personnel training and equipment, and other logistical services.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the PM said in a statement.

“The proposed sale will improve Jordan’s capability to meet current and future threats on its borders and provide greater security for its economic infrastructure,” the statement reads. “This sale will provide Jordan with a long-range precision-artillery support capability that will significantly improve US-Jordan interoperability and provide for the defense of vital installations. Jordan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional systems into its armed forces.”

An F-16 fighter jet. (credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN) An F-16 fighter jet. (credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN)

According to the announcement, the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control located in Dallas, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

The deal comes at the heels of three additional arm sales that were announced last week. The Department of Defense notified Congress of another possible sale of 16 F-16 C/D Block 70 aircrafts, a deal estimated to be worth $4.21 billion.

In addition, the State Department approved a possible sale to Saudi Arabia of Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $23.7 million.

The department also approved a possible sale to The United Arab Emirates for Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II Case and related equipment at an estimated cost of $65 million.

“The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale,” the State Department said.

“It’s no accident that the US is moving now to bolster the defenses of our critical Arab partners," says John Hannah, Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy.

"They’re under sustained assault by an Iranian-backed terror network that is systematically targeting civilian populations and US interests with ballistic missiles and drones flying hundreds of miles and capable of threatening strategic targets in nearly every corner of the Middle East, including Israel," Hannah added. "The unprecedented attacks on the UAE are a momentous development. The United States could wake up tomorrow and find that Dubai’s Burj Al Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, has been taken down by an Iranian missile. It would be a 9/11 moment that would change the world forever. So the Biden administration is now scrambling for ways to deter and prevent it. These arms sales are one part of that effort.”



Tags Jordan arms trade Military usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by