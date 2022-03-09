The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Erdogan honoring Herzog is not out of a love of Israel - analysis

Like many other countries, Turkey is looking at improved ties with Israel as a way to better its relationship with the United States.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 19:09

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 19:12
President Isaac Herzog advances Israel-Turkey ties in meeting with Erdogan March 9, 2022. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog advances Israel-Turkey ties in meeting with Erdogan March 9, 2022.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

ANKARA - President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a timely one.

Next week, Jews across the world will read Megillat Esther, and seeing a full honor guard and a 21-gun salute for an Israeli leader in Turkey, along with Erdogan standing at attention for Hatikva, brought to mind the sentence from the Megillah about Ahasureus honoring Mordechai: “This is what is done for the man whom the king desires to honor.”

It also invoked the Megillah’s theme of a plot turned upside-down, v’nahafoch hu, because seeing all of that pomp and circumstance for an Israeli, at Erdogan’s invitation, was truly a topsy-turvy moment.

The Talmud explains that Ahasureus’s version of an honor guard was “not out of a love of Mordechai, but out the hatred of Haman.” 

That explanation is apt in this situation, as well. Erdogan’s overtures to Herzog are not out of a love of Israel. They’re not out of a hatred of anyone, but they’re instrumental. Like many other countries, Turkey is looking at improved ties with Israel as a way to better its relationship with the United States.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog landing in Turkey, March 9, 2022. (credit: Lahav Harkov) Israeli President Isaac Herzog landing in Turkey, March 9, 2022. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

Erdogan’s rhetoric has been particularly venomous, accusing Israel of murdering children. He harbors Hamas terrorists in his country. The tightly-censored media in Turkey has promoted antisemitic articles and television programs.

The Turkish president has been hostile to Israel for over a decade, starting with Operation Cast Lead, which enraged Erdogan because he had met with then-prime minister Ehud Olmert days before and felt he had been made to look like he approved it. Relations hit their lowest point after the Mavi Marmara incident, in which IDF commandos boarded a ship seeking to break the blockade on Gaza and encountered armed activists from a Turkish organization affiliated with Erdogan, killing nine of them. 

There were sporadic attempts to repair the relations. Israel and Turkey even briefly exchanged ambassadors, only for the latter to spell Israel’s envoy again, after the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Now, Erdogan has changed his mind again, when Turkey is in a situation where it needs to try to make friends. Its economy is in a free-fall, and Erdogan’s sharp tongue not only hurt ties with Israel, but many other countries in the region and beyond, relatively isolating Turkey.

In recent months, Erdogan has gone out of his way to repair relations with the UAE, for example. Turkey is also hosting talks between Russia and Ukraine, in another attempt to show goodwill and neighborliness. 

Another relationship Ankara has been looking to improve is that with Washington. US President Joe Biden has called Erdogan an “autocrat” and said he supports the opposition in Turkey. 

In the 1990s, the American Jewish community was instrumental in improving Turkey-US ties, with organizations viewing Ankara as an important ally of Israel that is worth helping. 

In that vein, Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, who does interfaith dialogue and has played a role in fostering ties between Jews and Muslim states and Israel and its neighbors, advised Turkish Ambassador to the US Murat Mercan last April that improved Turkey-Israel ties would be a way to win over some in Washington. Schneier has been involved in encouraging the rapprochement ever since, and was at Erdogan’s presidential palace for Herzog’s visit.

Israel still viewed Erdogan with skepticism, thinking that the Turkish president was trying to harm Israel’s relations with his country’s historic adversaries, Greece and Cyprus. 

After all, Israel, Greece and Cyprus have a preliminary agreement to build the EastMed Pipeline from Israel to Europe. Though the pipeline does not yet have financial backing and there are doubts about its feasibility, Erdogan has always eyed it with suspicion and said that he would be willing to cooperate with Israel on gas projects.

The turning point, after which Jerusalem was more willing to take a leap of faith, came when Erdogan got personally involved in securing the release of the Oaknins, the Israeli couple arrested for taking photographs of the presidential palace in Istanbul. 

There is still a lot of skepticism in Israel about Erdogan’s intentions. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last month that they would be taking the relations slowly. 

And the people surrounding Erdogan do not seem to have gotten the memo about patching things up with Israel. As recently as this week, his top adviser called the war in Ukraine a conspiracy between Israel and George Soros, which does not inspire much confidence. In January, Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry continued its destabilizing actions in Jerusalem, organizing a “symposium meant to raise awareness about the conflict in Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Going all out for Herzog at the presidential palace, and Erdogan’s warm words for Herzog and for the value of ties with Israel are a good start, as is the move towards exchanging ambassadors between Jerusalem and Ankara. Recent reports in the Turkish media that the authorities informed Hamas they would have to clear their military headquarters out of the country are an even better sign.

But it’s important to keep in mind that Erdogan’s v’nahafoch hu, his reversal, is not out of a love of Israel.



Tags Turkey isaac herzog Erdogan Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
3

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by