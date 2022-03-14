The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pro-Iran groups in Iraq back Iran’s attack on US, Israel

Iraq’s prime minister is reportedly heading to Erbil, the capital of the country's Kurdistan Region, where the attack took place.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 10:09
A plane is seen at the Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq September 29, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI)
A plane is seen at the Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq September 29, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI)

A day after Iran used ballistic missiles to target Iraq, claiming to be firing them at US and Israeli targets, pro-Iranian groups in Iraq are saying they support the operation. These groups were quoted in Iranian media; this clearly represents Iran’s attempt to not only take credit but show off its support in Iraq.

The US has condemned the attack. Iraq’s prime minister is reportedly heading to Erbil, the capital of the country's Kurdistan Region, where the attack took place.

“That the attack on the Mossad headquarters was a reaction to the bombing of the interior of Iran by the Zionists from the territory of Iraq,” Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq said a statement, which was reported by Tasnim News Monday morning.

"The bombing of an advanced Israeli base in Erbil by Iranian forces, in which a number of Israeli Mossad officers were killed or wounded, is a process that represents a different phase of the conflict in Iraq,” the statement said.

The “operation was carried out in response to the bombing of Iran's interior in recent weeks by the Zionist regime from Iraqi territory with drones," Iranian media reported the statement as saying. It is unclear what this part of the statement meant, but Israel did say last week that in March 2021, Iranian drones flown from Iran were intercepted by Israel.

Other pro-Iranian groups condemned Saudi Arabia on Monday, a signal that Tehran is mustering its support and forces in Iraq. Iranian parliament members were also quoted as backing Iran’s attack on Iraq and warning Israel of further attacks.



