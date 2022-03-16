The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Emirates Air to begin daily Tel Aviv flights on June 23

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, providing channels for Israeli businesses and start-ups to export products.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 05:19
Emirates Air's Boeing 777-300ER in flight. (photo credit: Emirates Airlines PR)
Emirates Air's Boeing 777-300ER in flight.
(photo credit: Emirates Airlines PR)

Emirates Airlines, the largest airline of the United Arab Emirates, confirmed that daily flights to and from Israel’s capital of Tel Aviv will commence on June 23rd, 2022.

The much-anticipated route will operate three Boeing 777-300ERs, with a capacity of over 350 passengers per flight.

“We look forward to finally welcoming customers on board our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as COVID travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up,” Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said.

In 2021, Israel was ranked as one of Dubai’s top 20 source markets, according to the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism – a ranking is set to build up even further as the city continues to welcome more visitors in 2022, another year removed from tensions that predated the Abraham Accords and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai panorama from tall building (credit: INGIMAGE) Dubai panorama from tall building (credit: INGIMAGE)

“In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travelers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience,” continued Kazim.

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, providing channels for Israeli businesses and start-ups to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits and vegetables and more. Flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.

“Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel,” declared Kazim. “We are confident that our new services will have a positive impact on enhancing Israel’s connectivity to a wealth of global destinations, and we thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their ongoing support in making this service possible.”



