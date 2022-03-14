The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel and the UAE sign first academic cooperation agreement

The first agreement of its kind for academic cooperation was signed between the University of Haifa and the National Library and Archives of the United Arab Emirates.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 01:50
Israel and the UAE sign first academic cooperation agreement (photo credit: HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Israel and the UAE sign first academic cooperation agreement
(photo credit: HAIFA UNIVERSITY)

In another step toward strengthening ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, the first agreement of its kind for academic cooperation was signed between the Younes and Suraya Nazarian Library of the University of Haifa and the National Library and National Archives of the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration will focus on the exchange of researchers and experts, archival research, the exchange of collections, providing access to the resources of the libraries for researchers from both institutions and holding joint events and conferences.

"We hope that the agreement will also lead to additional events such as joint exhibitions, conferences, and cultural events around common areas of interest - and there are many of these," said Dr. Moran Zaga, head of the Middle East Department at the Research Authority, University of Haifa.

The agreement was signed by the President of the University of Haifa, Prof. Ron Rubin and Abdullah Majed El Ali, Director of the Library and the National Archives of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Ms. Naomi Gardinger, director of the library, and Prof. Dafna Raban, the academic director of the library.

Many materials that were blocked to the Israeli research community will now be accessible, and vice versa.

The UAE expressed interest in Israel’s library materials, digitization processes and innovative tools in the field of digital humanities developed at the University of Haifa.

"The library is proud to be the primary liaison with the Emirates Library and National Archives. The University Library is the first in the country to sign a collaboration agreement with the Emirates National Library and Archives," said Naomi Gardinger.

"We see the new connection as an opportunity to enrich collections and informational collaboration, which will serve the populations of researchers in both countries," she added.



Tags haifa university United Arab Emirates Academic World
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by