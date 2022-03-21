The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudis relinquish responsibility for oil shortages in light of Houthi attacks

Oil prices have been skyrocketing around the world in light of rising inflation and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 14:04
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it was relinquishing any responsibility for any shortage in global oil supplies in light of recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saudi oil facilities.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declares that it will not incur any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attack on its oil facilities from the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias," the Saudi Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.

"The Kingdom stresses the importance of the international community realizing the gravity of Iran's continued behavior of equipping the terrorist Houthi militias with the technology of the ballistic missiles and advanced UAVs with which they target the Kingdom's production sites of oil, gas and refined products, wrote the Ministry.

The statement added that these attacks result in "serious consequences" affecting Saudi Arabia's ability to fulfill its commitment and "undermining, without a doubt, the security and sustainability of energy supplies to global markets."

The ministry called on the international community to undertake its responsibility to protect energy supplies and confront the Houthis, saying that the militia's attacks represent a "direct threat" to the security of oil supplies.

Saudi Civil Defence member is seen at the site of what Saudi-led coalition claims was a drone a attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, that targeted the Al-Shaqeeq desalination plant and the Aramco facility, in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2022. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Saudi Civil Defence member is seen at the site of what Saudi-led coalition claims was a drone a attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, that targeted the Al-Shaqeeq desalination plant and the Aramco facility, in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2022. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Oil prices have been skyrocketing around the world in light of rising inflation and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The statement comes after two Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted the Saudi Aramco petroleum facility in Jeddah on Saturday and Sunday. A Houthi attack also targeted Saudi desalination plants and a gas station.

Amid the Houthi attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Biden administration has transferred a "significant number" of Patriot antimissile batteries to Saudi Arabia in the past month.

While the Saudis had been requesting the interceptors for months, US officials told the Wall Street Journal that it was only able to transfer them in the past month due to high demand by other US allies and the normal vetting process.



Tags saudi arabia yemen oil houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by