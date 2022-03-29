SCE University to collaborate with Morocco’s UEMF University

The Sami Shamoon College of Engineering (SCE) in Ashdod has signed a collaboration agreement with Morocco’s Euro-Mediterranean University of Fez (UEMF: L'Université Euromed de Fès) on Sunday.

The agreement includes collaboration in the field of academic research and the submission of research proposals to the European Union, as well as the promotion of delegations to student exchanges and faculty members. It was signed by UEMF president Prof. Mustafa Bosmina and SCE president Prof. Shimon Levitsky, as well as the rector of the college, Prof. Yehuda Hadad.

UEMF, which is located in Morocco’s second-largest city of Fez, signed the agreement amid the warming of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco since the 2020 Israel-Morocco normalization agreement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“The agreement signed will help both institutions of higher learning to improve, expand and deepen academic research and develop research programs,” said Hadad.

SCE Professor Yehuda Haddad. (credit: YUVAL KENNER)

“I am convinced that the warm bond created between the parties will also be a bridge between the cultures and will help develop interpersonal ties between the Israeli students and faculty members and their colleagues in Morocco and of course contribute to strengthening the peace process and the bond between the two countries," Hadad concluded.