The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

SCE University to collaborate with Morocco’s UEMF University

UEMF, which is located in Morocco’s second-largest city of Fez, will collaborate with Sami Shamoon College of Engineering

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 01:31
Shamoon College 311 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Shamoon College 311
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Sami Shamoon College of Engineering (SCE) in Ashdod has signed a collaboration agreement with Morocco’s Euro-Mediterranean University of Fez (UEMF: L'Université Euromed de Fès) on Sunday.

The agreement includes collaboration in the field of academic research and the submission of research proposals to the European Union, as well as the promotion of delegations to student exchanges and faculty members. It was signed by UEMF president Prof. Mustafa Bosmina and SCE president Prof. Shimon Levitsky, as well as the rector of the college, Prof. Yehuda Hadad.

UEMF, which is located in Morocco’s second-largest city of Fez, signed the agreement amid the warming of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco since the 2020 Israel-Morocco normalization agreement.

“The agreement signed will help both institutions of higher learning to improve, expand and deepen academic research and develop research programs,” said Hadad.

SCE Professor Yehuda Haddad. (credit: YUVAL KENNER) SCE Professor Yehuda Haddad. (credit: YUVAL KENNER)

“I am convinced that the warm bond created between the parties will also be a bridge between the cultures and will help develop interpersonal ties between the Israeli students and faculty members and their colleagues in Morocco and of course contribute to strengthening the peace process and the bond between the two countries," Hadad concluded.



Tags university morocco morocco israel Academic World
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
4

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022
5

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by