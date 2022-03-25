IDF staff make first official visit to Morocco

Senior IDF military officers took part in the Israeli military’s first official visit to Morocco, meeting with senior officers of the North African kingdom and agreeing to military cooperation between the two countries.

The visit, which began on Thursday, was held in Rabat between the Head of the IDF’s Strategy and Third-Circle Division Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman, the Head of the IDF’s Foreign Relations Division Brig.-Gen. Efi Dafrin and the Head of the Operations Division in the Intelligence Division Brig.-Gen. G.

They met with the Chief of the Moroccan military Inspector General Belkhir el-Farouk and senior Moroccan military officers including the head of the country’s intelligence division and the head of the operations division in Rabat.

“The officials discussed the historical and cultural connection between the countries and mutual interests in the Middle East, and expressed their desire to promote extensive military cooperation,” the IDF said in a statement on Friday.

The parties also discussed regional and global security concerns, as well as "key areas in which the IDF has gained operational knowledge and experience," the statement continued.

The IDF staff also discussed the possibility of cooperative efforts with their Moroccan counterparts, including potential collaboration in intelligence and operational training and multinational exercises.

"During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed for the areas of cooperation and an agreement was reached by a joint military committee to sign a working plan," the spokesperson said.

The announcement on the memorandum of understanding signed by the top military brass of the two countries comes after Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed an agreement on Wednesday with Morroco’s industry minister to cooperate in civilian aerospace projects.

Jerusalem and Rabat reestablished ties under the Abraham Accords along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Morroco has had close economic, diplomatic, and military ties for years with Israel and in December Defense Minister Benny Gantz made his first official visit to the country where he signed a defense pact that covers intelligence and cooperation in military industries and procurement.

Morocco’s defense budget for the coming year has allocated $12.8 billion to modernize its military and IAI is reportedly in talks with Rabat to sell it the Barak 8 medium-range surface-to-air missile system.

In addition, as part of its modernization efforts, Rabat has already received three Israeli Heron reconnaissance drones built by IAI in a deal worth some $48 million. According to the report in Intelligence Online, the drones will be deployed to counter extremist groups and fight rebel movements in Western Sahara.

In June, a Moroccan C-130 landed in Israel to take part in an international drill. It was the first time that an airforce platform belonging to the north African country landed in the Jewish State. In January of last year, the Moroccan army received three Israeli reconnaissance drones in a deal worth some $48 million.

The deal between the two countries was signed in 2014 and closed via the French company Dassault. Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco in August and inaugurated the country’s mission in Rabat.

During his two-day visit, Lapid met with his counterpart Nasser Bourita and handed him an invitation from President Isaac Herzog for King Mohammed VI to visit Israel.