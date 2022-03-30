The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jordan's King Abdullah condemns acts of terrorism in Israel

Prior to joining their respective delegations for a joint discussion, the king and President Isaac Herzog met privately.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 16:22

Updated: MARCH 30, 2022 16:24
JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH II speaks after being welcomed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the US Capitol in Washington earlier this month. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II speaks after being welcomed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the US Capitol in Washington earlier this month.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

King Abdullah II has condemned the acts of terrorism in Israel and has expressed condolences to the grieving families of the victims. He did so on Wednesday at the outset of his meeting at the Al Husseini Palace in Amman with President Isaac Herzog and Israeli and Jordanian delegations. Herzog was greeted by an honor guard against a backdrop of Israeli and Jordanian flags.

Many Israeli officials have visited Jordan over the years, but Herzog is the first President of Israel to openly visit the country, which is why his visit is regarded in some circles as historic.

Prior to joining their respective delegations for a joint discussion, the king and Herzog met privately.

In thanking the king for the warm welcome which had been accorded him, Herzog referred to Abdullah as "my good friend" and said that he believes that the invitation, hospitality and amity expressed the friendship between their two peoples;  and he conveyed a message of goodwill and camaraderie from the people of Israel.

Referring to the spate of terror attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak over the preceding ten days, Herzog spoke of 11 innocent lives that were taken by vile terrorists, adding "we must fight together against all forms of terrorism, and join forces for the security of our two states. This is a very sad day for Israel as people go to funerals to accompany victims on their final journey."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the King's Palace in Amman on March 29, 2022. (credit: Royal Hashemite Court)Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the King's Palace in Amman on March 29, 2022. (credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

Herzog thanked the kind for his condemnation of the horrendous terror attacks in common with the censuring by many other world leaders, including some from the region.

 Preferring to focus on the positive aspects of the Israel-Jordan relationship, Herzog related to the common values of peace and prosperity and the peace agreement between the king's late father King Hussein and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin who had forged a genuine friendship with each other.  Hussein attended Rabin's funeral and came with Queen Nur to the Prime Minister's Residence to personally offer his condolences to Lea Rabin.

"Now we must move forward together, and offer an alternative to the awful scenes of yesterday," said Herzog, who proposed people to people dialogue and mutual respect in conversations to illustrate that there is another way

He repeated what he has said to other Arab leaders, namely that the fact that Arab leaders are meeting with Jewish and Israeli leaders is indicative that there is indeed an alternative to the depth of hatred and bloodshed, and that advancing partnerships with dialogue toward peace and prosperity will benefit the whole region, including the Palestinians.

Noting the imminence of Ramadan Passover and Easter, which more or less coincide this year, Herzog insisted that people of every faith should be able to practice their beliefs in safety and security.

He was aware that the governments of both countries are working towards that goal.

Before departing to return to Israel Herzog wished the king, his family and the people of Jordan Ramadan Kareem.



