Netanyahu tells Congressmen that the Iran Deal is bad for the US

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Congress that the Iran Deal is a big mistake and will harm Israel as well as the US in a special Congressional virtual mission on Thursday.

The talk was introduced by Binyamin Regional Governor Israel Gantz who spoke about the wave of terror currently plaguing Israel.

Present at the talk were Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH), Louis Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Harris (Maryland), Andy Barr (R-KY), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Bill Johnson (R-OH), Barry Moore (R-AL) and Russ Fulcher (R-ID).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We have to stand up to Iran," said Netanyahu. "We have to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

"Obviously, if Iran has nuclear weapons, it's very bad news for basically everyone. It's very bad news for Israel, clearly, but it's also very bad news for America."

United States Library of Congress (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Netanyahu went on to state that those who are currently negotiating the terms of the deal are working toward containment, not prevention.

"You do not contain an Islamist bomb, you prevent it," he concluded.