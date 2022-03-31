The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu tells Congressmen that the Iran Deal is bad for the US

Former Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress at a special virtual mission on Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 20:03

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 20:04
ADDRESSING THE UN General Assembly in 2012, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration depicting Iran’s ability to create a nuclear weapon. (photo credit: KEITH BEDFORD/REUTERS)
ADDRESSING THE UN General Assembly in 2012, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration depicting Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon.
(photo credit: KEITH BEDFORD/REUTERS)

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US Congress that the Iran Deal is a big mistake and will harm Israel as well as the US in a special Congressional virtual mission on Thursday.

The talk was introduced by Binyamin Regional Governor Israel Gantz who spoke about the wave of terror currently plaguing Israel.

Present at the talk were Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH), Louis Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Harris (Maryland), Andy Barr (R-KY), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Bill Johnson (R-OH), Barry Moore (R-AL) and Russ Fulcher (R-ID).

"We have to stand up to Iran," said Netanyahu. "We have to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

"Obviously, if Iran has nuclear weapons, it's very bad news for basically everyone. It's very bad news for Israel, clearly, but it's also very bad news for America."

United States Library of Congress (credit: Wikimedia Commons) United States Library of Congress (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Netanyahu went on to state that those who are currently negotiating the terms of the deal are working toward containment, not prevention.

"You do not contain an Islamist bomb, you prevent it," he concluded.



