Iran’s IRGC head warns Israel against role in Persian Gulf

Iran’s Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned the governments of the region and the “Zionist movement” against any role in the Persian Gulf. This comes in the wake of the Negev Summit, where Bahrain and the UAE, which are in the Gulf, attended an unprecedented and important summit in Israel.

The report of his comments took place in Iran’s Fars News and Tasnim News on Wednesday night. He was “referring to the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman and some movements of the presence of the Zionists in this strategic region,” the report said. "We explicitly declare and warn that the continuation of such relations is not acceptable at all,” Salami said. “They should know that the existence of the evil Zionist regime everywhere is a cause of insecurity.”

He discussed strategic islands in his speech. “Explaining the capabilities and defense and combat readiness of the IRGC Navy, he emphasized: The IRGC Navy, especially in recent years, has achieved extraordinary capabilities and achievements in the fields of UAVs, missiles, buoyancy, forestry, air and submarines and is capable of all levels. Defensive, react quickly and effectively to the moment,” he said. Recently, the IRGC has put drones on its fast boats. Last July Iran used a drone to target a ship in the Gulf of Oman.

He discussed the “hope that with the great steps that the IRGC Navy has taken to make extraordinary leaps in the quality of equipment, weapons and upgrades and improve the state” of the Iranian IRGC forces. He bragged about the growth of power of “UAVs, submarines, vessels, missiles, electronic warfare units."

He then slammed Israel, which he referred to as “Zionists.” In this context, he said that “unfortunately, some regimes in the southern Persian Gulf countries have established political and security relations with the Zionist regime." This is a reference to Bahrain and the UAE.

Military boat models are displayed at the IRGC booth at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Doha (credit: REUTERS)

“They have stated that this issue is a serious threat to the security of the region and especially these regimes. We explicitly declare and warn that the continuation of such relations is not acceptable at all and they should know that the existence of the evil Zionist regime anywhere is insecurity. Iran’s media said that the IRGC Commander-in-Chief emphasized: “the presence of the Zionists in these areas is not tolerable and it is necessary for these regimes to reconsider their political policy.”

This clearly indicates a new threat to Israel and its partners in the Gulf. Iran has attacked ships in 2019 and used both mines and UAVs.