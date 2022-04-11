The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran FM says some of its frozen foreign assets to be released

US sanctions have led to billions of dollars in Iranian assets being frozen in a number of countries.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 12:59
A salesman counts money in Tajrish Bazaar, Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A salesman counts money in Tajrish Bazaar, Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed reports that about $7 billion of Iran's assets frozen abroad would be released "soon" on Monday, according to Iranian media.

The spokesman added that a senior delegation will travel to Tehran by the end of the week. According to Khatibzadeh, the necessary framework for removing the blockade of a "significant part" of Iran's frozen assets has been determined and agreed upon, according to IRNA.

Last week, IRNA reported that agreements had been reached with some countries on a framework to unfreeze frozen Iranian assets abroad.

US sanctions have led to billions of dollars in Iranian assets being frozen in a number of countries. The news of assets being unfrozen comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal remained stalled, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling MSNBC last week that he was not "overly optimistic" about a deal being reached.

In November, Ali Naderi, the managing director of Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), tweeted that over $3.5 billion of Iran's blocked resources had been released by one of the countries holding them. Naderi added that a "significant portion" of the unblocked resources were entering Iran's trade cycle. The IRNA CEO did not specify which country had released the resources.

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Just days after Naderi's tweet, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that Iran had gained access to its resources in other countries, according to the Fars News Agency.

"In the beginning, the government had problems with selling oil, but now the situation has improved and I can only say that the government has access to its resources in other countries," said Raisi at the time. The president did not provide any further details.



Tags Iran sanctions Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by