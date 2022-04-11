Iran FM says some of its frozen foreign assets to be released

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed reports that about $7 billion of Iran's assets frozen abroad would be released "soon" on Monday, according to Iranian media.

The spokesman added that a senior delegation will travel to Tehran by the end of the week. According to Khatibzadeh, the necessary framework for removing the blockade of a "significant part" of Iran's frozen assets has been determined and agreed upon, according to IRNA.

Last week, IRNA reported that agreements had been reached with some countries on a framework to unfreeze frozen Iranian assets abroad.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

US sanctions have led to billions of dollars in Iranian assets being frozen in a number of countries. The news of assets being unfrozen comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal remained stalled, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling MSNBC last week that he was not "overly optimistic" about a deal being reached.

In November, Ali Naderi, the managing director of Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), tweeted that over $3.5 billion of Iran's blocked resources had been released by one of the countries holding them. Naderi added that a "significant portion" of the unblocked resources were entering Iran's trade cycle. The IRNA CEO did not specify which country had released the resources.

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Just days after Naderi's tweet, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that Iran had gained access to its resources in other countries, according to the Fars News Agency.

"In the beginning, the government had problems with selling oil, but now the situation has improved and I can only say that the government has access to its resources in other countries," said Raisi at the time. The president did not provide any further details.