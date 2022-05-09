The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians were among victims of Assad regime's Tadamon massacre - report

A Palestinian refugee camp is located near the Tadamon massacre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 11:48

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 11:50
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015 (photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon neighbourhood south of Damascus April 12, 2015
(photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)

Palestinians were among the at least 41 victims of a massacre conducted by Syria's military intelligence service in the Tadamon neighborhood of Damascus in April 2013, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian first published images from footage taken of the massacre in late April, with the images showing members of branch 227 of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military intelligence service murdering dozens of civilians.

The footage was smuggled out of Syria by a member of a loyalist Syrian militia who was horrified by the video he was shown. Members of branch 227 forced civilians to run towards a mass grave while shooting at them. Some of the civilians were told they were running from a nearby sniper, while others were mocked and abused as they were forced towards the grave.

The soldiers proceeded to pour fuel on the mass grave and ignite it, laughing as the fire burned the bodies, according to The Guardian.

Tadamon, the neighborhood where the massacre happened, was a battlefront between the Assad regime and insurrectionists, but the civilians murdered in the massacre were seemingly Syrian loyalists who were killed in order to threaten local residents against joining the insurrectionists, Annsar Shahhoud and Prof Uğur Ümit Üngör from the University of Amsterdam’s Holocaust and Genocide Center told The Guardian.

Damaged buildings are seen at al-Tadamon in Damascus in this handout photo provided by Shaam News Network September 7, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/SHAAM NEWS NETWORK/HANDOUT) Damaged buildings are seen at al-Tadamon in Damascus in this handout photo provided by Shaam News Network September 7, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/SHAAM NEWS NETWORK/HANDOUT)

After obtaining the footage of the massacre, Shahhoud and Üngör created a fake Facebook account under the alias "Anna Sh" in order to speak with the soldiers who carried out the massacre and other war crimes, according to the report. 

For two years, Shahhoud spoke with members of the Assad regime's security forces, getting them to share their stories and crimes, The Guardian added.

“They needed to talk to someone, they needed to share their experience,” said Shahhoud to The Guardian. “We shared some stories with them. We listened to all the stories, not focusing only on their crimes.”

Last year, the two researchers finally managed to get in contact with one of the gunmen seen in the video of the Tadamon massacre, after speaking with over 500 regime soldiers. The researchers were able to confirm that the gunman, identified as Amgd Youssuf, was a major in branch 227.

Shahhoud spoke with Youssuf over video call multiple times over the summer, speaking about his experiences, including a brother he lost shortly before carrying out the Tadamon massacre. "I killed a lot,” the major told the researchers about the massacre. “I took revenge.”

Later in the year, after discarding the alias, the researchers called Youssuf again using their real identities and sending him a part of the footage. "His first question was: ‘Is that me in the video?’ I said: ‘Yes it’s you.’ He said: ‘Yeah, it’s me. But what does this video tell? Nothing. I’m arresting someone, and that’s my job,'" said Shahhoud to The Guardian.

The major proceeded to condemn the National Defense Front militia which had also taken part in the massacre, saying they were "thugs and killers" and he was not like them, before finally admitting his role and saying "I'm proud of what I did." Youssuf proceeded to threaten Shahhoud and her family and has tried to reach out to the researchers multiple times since that conversation.

"They know who killed their loved ones"

“The locals blame the regime,” Uğur told The guardian about the massacre. “They know who killed their loved ones. The strange thing is that the people who were killed in this video were not dissidents, they were onside with the regime. You can see they are not malnourished. They are straight from checkpoints, not dungeons. They were killed as a warning not to consider crossing sides. Their families deserve justice.”

Since the report was published, family members of the victims have approached The Guardian and identified six of the victims, many of whom were Palestinians from the nearby Yarmouk refugee camp.

Izz al-Din al-Ali, an activist in the Tadamon neighborhood, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the massacre shown in the footage published by The Guardian was not the only one in the neighborhood. He added that in one case in 2014, he documented the presence of about 50 bodies that were left unburied, of which 15 were burned. More corpses were found in other areas.

Al-Ali told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that "all the victims in our estimation are civilians because the military or those belonging to the opposition factions are not arrested wholesale, but as individuals, and they are not executed in a mass massacre, but rather individually, after lengthy interrogations."

A Palestinian activist told the newspaper that he believes that many of the victims killed in Tadamon in 2013 were Palestinian refugees, as the massacres were mainly carried out by checkpoints at the entrances of the Palestinian refugee camp in the area.

The mother of Wasim Siyam, a Palestinian refugee who was murdered in the massacre, told al-Araby that “I thought he was held by the regime. He left the house at 6 a.m. I gave him his clothes, I had them hanging to dry, he wore them and I told him: please don’t go. At 12.40 his phone dropped off the cell network. We asked the government for a family record and they had him down as alive. Justice must be served.”

After the report by The Guardian was published, the Assad regime announced the release of a few thousand detainees, although only 14 Palestinians were among those released. Nearly 1,800 Palestinians are being detained in Syria and 332 are missing in the country, according to the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria.



Tags Bashar Assad Syria damascus Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by