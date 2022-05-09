Assad’s devil’s bargain on display with Iran meeting - analysis

Ayatollah Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and his delegation. Iranian media put up images of the meeting, showing that they consider it to be important.

Assad has not traveled often since the Syrian war began in 2011. He visited Moscow in 2015 after Russia agreed to intervene and help him fight the rebellion. In 2017 he again met Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Assad met the Iranian supreme leader in 2019, one of their few meetings since 2011.

This means the Iranian trip was important. While Assad has received Iranian delegations, including the foreign minister of Iran recently, he rarely goes anywhere. He knows that despite having defeated the Syrian rebels, his place in power is not totally secure. He has problems at home, there is an upcoming election in Lebanon, Turkey occupies northern Syria, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces run eastern Syria and there are frequent clashes in southern Syria with former rebels. In addition, Jordan says that militias backed by the Syrian regime are smuggling masses of drugs across Jordan to the Gulf. Assad must also contend with continued airstrikes by Israel on Iranian entrenchment in his country.

The Syrian regime is concerned that Russia could be shifting focus to Ukraine. That means that Syria’s regime will have to go it alone on some issues. The regime is concerned and it wants to showcase some legitimacy. As such, Assad has done some outreach. He has been talking to the Egyptians and Jordanians and he even visited the UAE, a major trip. The Syrian regime would like to normalize with the Arab League. He spoke to the King of Jordan last October, but the Kingdom is non-plussed by Syrian regime-backed drug smuggling.

SO WHAT does Assad want from Iran? He wants to showcase that he has some power and equality in the relationship, when he knows that his regime is weak and poor. He is boasting to have won the war for Syria’s “prestige and pride.” Referring to Syria's great achievements in the political and military fields, the Supreme Leader of Iran said: "Syria today is not Syria before the war – although there were no destructions then – but Syria is now more respected than before and everyone sees it as a power."

This is an obviously ludicrous comment. Syria is isolated, lacks investment and is under sanctions. Its best friend Russia is now also sanctioned and involved in a major war. While Russia seemed to be doing quite well in African, Middle Eastern and Asian relations prior to February, it is now under pressure from Europe. That doesn’t help Assad because it means Russia’s foreign minister and others can’t run the ball for the Syrian regime in international forums. It also means Russia can’t concentrate as much on Syria.

Iran spent time blabbing to Assad about the importance of defeating the “Zionist regime” and slammed regional countries that “sit and drink coffee with the Zionist regime,” an apparent reference to the Gulf states and the Abraham Accords. The Iranian regime claimed that during the recent Quds Day, people had filled the streets to slam Israel. “This is the reality of the region today,” the Iranians said.

But Assad knows that this is not true. The region doesn’t appear to care as much about Israel. In fact, people are angry about poverty and environmental problems, such as Iraq drying up due to a lack of water and to Turkey damming rivers that feed Syria and Iraq.

Iran is in chaos because it too is poor. Turkey wants to force a million Syrian refugees back to Syria. People are fleeing Lebanon’s economic chaos. Meanwhile, Lebanese citizens abroad are seeking to vote in record numbers in their country's elections, portending interesting developments. Iran complains about Israel. Syria needs more than this talk-talk about nothing that helps Damascus.

Assad has said that Syrian morale is high and that he is trying to rebuild the country. Iran turned attention back to Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force leader killed in Iraq by the US in 2020. Soleimani had flown to Baghdad from Damascus.

Iran wants its bond with Syria strengthened but on its own terms. That means weakening the regime to some extent so that proxies from Lebanon and Iraq can use parts of Syria to threaten Israel. What has become of the T-4 and Imam Ali air bases and other places where Iran seeks to build its infrastructure in Syria? This was not mentioned but these are key issues.

THE PRESIDENT of the Syrian Republic pointed out that the ruins of the war can be rebuilt, “but if the foundations and principles are destroyed, they cannot be rebuilt, and the Iranian nation's stand on the foundations and principles of Imam Khomeini, which continued with your efforts, pave the way for great victories of the Iranian nation and the people of the region, especially the Palestinian people,” the report said.

Syria obviously felt compelled to put out propaganda statements like this that have no basis in reality and don’t address the real problems the regime faces. If Russia is distracted, the regime needs Iran more than ever. But it doesn’t want to be swallowed by the Iranian regime; it wants Russia as a balance. Now that balance could be shifting. Iran may be chomping at the bit to move more resources to Syria.

“Some people think that Iran's support for the Resistance Front is weapons support, while the most important support and assistance of the Islamic Republic is to breathe the spirit of resistance and its continuation," Assad reportedly said.

This is another fantastical statement. He knows full well that the real story of Iranian support is operatives, and also some cannon fodder, not even the weapons Iran sends. In fact, the term “resistance front” is a largely imaginary concept that Iran conjures up to pretend it is resisting the US and Israel. “In the end, the Syrian president emphasized: What made the Zionist regime unable to rule the region is the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, which must continue with strength.”

Syria talks about Israel because it is wary of the real Iranian agenda. It must focus on a largely fake threat, that of Israel, rather than the real threat of Iran swamping the Syrian regime with militias, leading to chaos and weakness that will invite more troubles. If Iran stirs up trouble with Jordan via the drug smuggling, moves its 3rd Khordad air defense to T-4 or does other nefarious movements, it could create tensions with the US or Israel.

This means that the regime could also face hurdles. The regime doesn’t want more troubles in the south, in the Houran or with Russian-backed units near the Golan. It doesn’t want more unbridled attacks on Tanaf, the US garrison in Syria near the Jordanian border.

The regime has too many problems, so it has cut a devil’s bargain with Iran. But how can it balance this with outreach to the Gulf and Egypt? How can it balance this with investment it wants from China and other countries? It faces challenges – and being mortgaged to Iran’s “resistance axis” is a huge problem – but it has fewer choices because Russia's focus is elsewhere.