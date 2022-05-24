The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Three killed in Yemen's capital by downed drone, Houthi officials say

Footage showed the wreckage of a drone near Yemen Mall shopping center and a man lying on the street near a car.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2022 07:11

Updated: MAY 24, 2022 07:20
Residents and security personnel gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft on a street in Sanaa, Yemen May 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADHER)
Residents and security personnel gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft on a street in Sanaa, Yemen May 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADHER)

Three people were killed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa after Houthi forces downed a spy drone of the Saudi-led military coalition, Houthi officials and medical sources said on Monday.

The health minister in the Houthi administration that runs Sanaa said another three people were injured when the drone landed in a commercial area, the official news agency reported.

Three dead in the Yemeni capital after the shooting down of a Saudi drone by the Houthis, May 24, 2022 (credit: EFE via Reuters).

Reuters footage showed the wreckage of a drone near Yemen Mall shopping center and a man lying on the street near a car.

Three medics told Reuters six people had been hit by shrapnel, and that three of them had died.

The wreckage of a drone aircraft is seen on a street in Sanaa, Yemen May 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADHER) The wreckage of a drone aircraft is seen on a street in Sanaa, Yemen May 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADHER)

"Our air defenses downed a Chinese-made CH4 armed spy plane belonging to the Saudi air force with a surface-to-air missile," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.

Background: Amid a Houthi truce 

The incident took place during a rare truce between the warring parties that expires on June 2 and which the United Nations special envoy for Yemen is seeking to extend.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the Iran-aligned movement ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis.



