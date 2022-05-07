The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Yemen’s Houthis celebrate terror attack in Israel

"What the Zionist enemy must know is that peace and security will not occur as long as Palestine is occupied, and that compromise agreements lead to nothing but defeat and despair."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 7, 2022 11:37
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen celebrated the recent terror attack in Israel’s Elad which occurred Thursday evening. The group praised it as an operation “in the heart of the Zionist regime,” Iranian news media quoted the Houthi statement. 

The Houthis are a rebel group in Yemen that have been fighting the Saudi-backed government of Yemen for years. In 2015, Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen to prevent the group taking Aden and other cities. Since then, the Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Riyadh. They increasingly also condemn Israel and seek to work closely with Iran and Hezbollah. Their official slogan is antisemitic and calls for death to Israel and “cursing” Jews.  

The group put out a statement of "congratulations on the Palestinian operation against the Israeli enemy.” The group said the “operation” took place in response to the actions of the Zionist enemy and its attack on Islamic sanctuaries. The Houthis said they support the attacks that have “shaken the Zionist regime.” They also called on Muslims in the region to support the attacks. They accused Israel of threatening the Al-Aqsa mosque.  

The statement said that “what the Zionist enemy must know is that peace and security will not occur as long as Palestine is occupied, and that compromise agreements lead to nothing but defeat and despair." The report then notes that “this action is taking place while the Zionist army forces raided the house of the martyr's father in Jenin and clashed with the resistance forces.” The Houthis call the Palestinian terror groups “resistance.” 

Iran is trying to knit together the Houthis with other pro-Iranian groups in Iraq, as well as with Hamas and Hezbollah. The goal for Iran is to create a united front against Israel that runs from Yemen along the Red Sea all the way to Iraq and the Gulf, as well as Syria and Lebanon. Iran wants to base drones and other threats in Yemen. The goal will be to use them against Israel in a future conflict. This is why Iran publishes the Houthi compliments regarding the recent terror attack.  

A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during a rally against former US president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Sanaa, Yemen January 31, 2020 (credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during a rally against former US president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Sanaa, Yemen January 31, 2020 (credit: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS)


Tags Hamas Hezbollah Iran Jenin Terrorism yemen houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by