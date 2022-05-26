The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

District court upholds ban on Jewish prayer on Temple Mount

The court overturned a ruling by a lower court earlier this week which caused a great deal of controversy.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 06:42
Jews visit the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, 2019 (photo credit: HAIM KROIZER/JOINT HEADQUARTERS OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Jews visit the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, 2019
(photo credit: HAIM KROIZER/JOINT HEADQUARTERS OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)

A district court upheld a ban on Jewish prayer on Temple Mount late Wednesday night, overturning a ruling by a lower court issued earlier this week that appeared to have allowed such activity.

"There is no need to overstate the sensitivity of the Temple Mount which is one of the most explosive places in the Middle East if not the whole world," wrote Judge Einat Avman-Moller.

"It has to be weighed against other interests such as the preservation of public order, public peace and security."

Judge Einat Avman-Moller on Jewish prayer on Temple Mount

Israel since 1967 has maintained a status quo at the Temple Mount — to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif — which allows for only Muslim worship for visitors there.

There has been an increasing push in recent years by right-wing activists and politicians to allow for Jewish prayer at the site, the holiest in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. It's a move that has sparked protest in the international community, especially among Palestinians and the Arab world.

THE DENIAL PHENOMENON of the Palestinian Authority, that Jews have no connection to the Temple Mount or Jerusalem, increases. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) THE DENIAL PHENOMENON of the Palestinian Authority, that Jews have no connection to the Temple Mount or Jerusalem, increases. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Is Temple Mount under Israeli sovereignty?

A Jerusalem Magistrate Court ruling by Judge Zion Sahrai, which appeared to uphold the right of Jews to pray silently at the site, sparked outrage and caused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to appeal.

Avman-Moller accepted the appeal and upheld the right of the police to have pressed criminal charges against three minors who had gone to the Temple Mount, thrown themselves on the ground, and uttered the prayer "Shema Yisrael," which in English is "Hear O'Israel." 

She also upheld the right of the police to have conditioned their release on a 15-day ban from the site.

Sahrai had tossed the police charges, explaining that based on the facts of the case no criminal activity had occurred. Uttering "Shema Yisrael" on the Temple Mount, he said, did not constitute criminal activity. He clarified that this ruling was limited solely to facts of this specific case and was not meant to be interpreted at a policy level. He based his ruling in part on a statement by police chief Kobi Shabtai which said that all residents of Israel and the Palestinian territories could pray there. The minors, Sahrai explained, would have understood based on that statement that their actions were legitimate.

Avman-Moller disputed the idea that a statement by the police chief could have more weight than the clearly known rules of the site which prohibit such activity. 

The restrictions were explained to the minors prior to their entry to the site, but they still threw themselves on the ground, prayed and yelled at the police, she wrote.

Attorney Nati Rom, who represented the minors on behalf of the right-wing organization Honenu, said the ruling brought into question the independence of the judiciary.

In the aftermath of Sahrai's ruling, there was "an insane campaign of pressure and threats" that came from politicians, the media and terror organizations that "violated the independence of the judiciary."

He referenced the famous line "the Temple Mount is in our hands" uttered by Lt.-Gen. Mordechai "Motta" Gur after leading the IDF forces that captured the Old City from the Jordanians during the Six Day War 1967. 

Fifty-five years "after we liberated the Temple Mount," Rom said, "it is not clear that it is still in our hands."



Tags Israel Islam Jerusalem Temple Mount court religion jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
2

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by